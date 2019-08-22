Millard West's Tristan Gomes takes his own path, commits to Cal State Fullerton to play baseball

Tristan Gomes could have followed older brother Colby to play at Nebraska. Or the starting quarterback for Millard West could have accepted the scholarship offer from Idaho to play football.
On Thursday night, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound multisport athlete chose to play baseball at Cal State Fullerton.
“As a kid growing up in Omaha, you always see (Fullerton) in the College World Series and I always thought living in California and playing for them would be pretty cool,” Gomes said.
The Titans recruited him as an infielder and he visited Fullerton once last fall. Though it was a change from Nebraska, he said he loved every moment of his visit.
“The coaches made me feel at home when I visited,” he said. “With it being my dream school and after visiting there, it made me love it even more.”
Gomes had a scholarship offer from the previous staff at Nebraska, and strongly considered the Huskers until Darin Erstad resigned.
“I loved him, he was great. I always thought playing with Colby would be great, then Erstad left,” he said. “I really wanted to play for him, but I had to come to the conclusion that I wanted to create my own path.”
Along with Fullerton and Nebraska, Gomes was in contact with Oregon before the Ducks made a coaching change after last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.