Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 26.

* * *

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista, 26-0, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 17-2, 2

3. Crete, 18-0, 3

4. Beatrice, 19-3, 5

5. Elkhorn, 18-3, 6

6. Omaha Marian, 13-5, 7

7. Norris, 13-5, 10

8. Hastings, 19-4, 4

9. Gretna, 19-7, 8

10. Millard West, 17-7, 9

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista, 26-0, 1

2. Elkhorn, 18-3, 2

3. Omaha Marian, 13-5, 3

4. Gretna, 19-7, 4

5. Millard West, 17-7, 5

6. Lincoln Southwest, 19-6, 6

7. Millard South, 17-6, 8

8. Lincoln North Star, 18-6, 7

9. Elkhorn South, 15-11, 9

10. Millard North, 14-13, NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 17-2, 1

2. Crete, 18-0, 2

3. Beatrice, 19-3, 4

4. Norris, 13-5, 5

5. Hastings, 19-4, 3

6. Bennington, 12-8, 7

7. Waverly, 14-9, 9

8. Omaha Gross, 11-7, 6

9. Wayne, 17-3, 8

10. Grand Island Northwest, 15-5, 10

Class C

1. Fairbury, 15-3, 1

2. West Point GACC, 19-0, 3

3. Arlington, 12-6, 5

4. Cozad, 16-4, 4

5. Centennial, 16-8, 2

6. Milford, 12-5, 7

7. Hastings St. Cecilia, 17-7, 8

8. Freeman, 16-6, 9

9. Malcolm, 13-7, 6

10. Wahoo Neumann, 13-6, 10

