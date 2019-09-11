Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 12.

* * *

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 15-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 11-2 5

3. Elkhorn 11-2 3

4. Gretna 12-3 7

5. Millard West 11-4 9

6. Crete 10-0 10

7. Lincoln Southwest 9-4 2

8. Lincoln North Star 11-4 4

9. Hastings 11-3 NR

10. Omaha Marian 5-3 8

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 15-0 1

2. Elkhorn 11-2 3

3. Gretna 12-3 5

4. Millard West 11-4 7

5. Lincoln Southwest 9-4 2

6. Lincoln North Star 11-4 4

7. Omaha Marian 5-3 6

8. Millard South 10-2 8

9. Millard North 8-7 10

10. Omaha Burke 8-7 NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 11-2 1

2. Crete 10-0 3

3. Hastings 11-3 5

4. Beatrice 14-2 2

5. Norris 9-2 4

6. Omaha Gross 7-5 6

7. Seward 8-3 7

8. Waverly 8-5 8

9. Bennington 9-5 9

10. Wayne 9-3 10

Class C

1. Fairbury 11-3 1

2. Arlington 9-3 2

3. Centennial 11-4 5

4. West Point GACC 9-0 7

5. Cozad 10-3 6

6. Malcolm 6-3 NR

7. Milford 9-2 3

8. Hastings St. Cecilia 9-4 4

9. Logan View/S-S 8-2 NR

10. Tekamah-Herman 7-5 8

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106