Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 19.

* * *

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 20-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 13-2 2

3. Crete 17-0 6

4. Hastings 15-3 9

5. Beatrice 18-2 NR

6. Elkhorn 15-3 3

7. Omaha Marian 8-4 10

8. Gretna 15-5 4

9. Millard West 14-5 5

10. Norris 11-2 NR

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 20-0 1

2. Elkhorn 15-3 2

3. Omaha Marian 8-4 7

4. Gretna 15-5 3

5. Millard West 14-5 4

6. Lincoln Southwest 15-4 5

7. Lincoln North Star 15-4 6

8. Millard South 12-4 8

9. Elkhorn South 12-9 NR

10. Bellevue East 7-9 NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 13-2 1

2. Crete 17-0 2

3. Hastings 15-3 3

4. Beatrice 18-2 4

5. Norris 11-2 5

6. Omaha Gross 11-6 6

7. Bennington 12-7 9

8. Wayne 16-3 10

9. Waverly 9-7 8

10. Grand Island NW 9-5 NR

Class C

1. Fairbury 14-3 1

2. Centennial 12-6 3

3. West Point GACC 15-0 4

4. Cozad 15-3 5

5. Arlington 9-5 2

6. Malcolm 10-4 6

7. Milford 9-4 7

8. Hastings St. Cecilia 13-5 8

9. Freeman 15-5 NR

10. Wahoo Neumann 12-6 NR

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106