Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 9.

* * *

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 29-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 25-2 2

3. Beatrice 27-4 3

4. Elkhorn 24-3 5

5. Omaha Marian 18-5 6

6. Crete 27-3 4

7. Waverly 19-10 7

8. Wayne 28-3 9

9. Norris 18-7 8

10. Millard South 21-7 10

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 29-0 1

2. Elkhorn 24-3 2

3. Omaha Marian 18-5 3

4. Millard South 21-7 4

5. Gretna 21-8 5

6. Lincoln Southwest 24-8 6

7. Lincoln North Star 25-9 7

8. Millard West 17-9 8

9. Elkhorn South 17-14 9

10. Millard North 17-13 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 25-2 1

2. Beatrice 27-4 2

3. Crete 27-3 3

4. Waverly 19-10 4

5. Wayne 28-3 6

6. Norris 18-7 5

7. Hastings 26-7 10

8. Omaha Gross 19-7 7

9. Seward 18-12 9

10. Adams Central 19-12 NR

Class C

1. Fairbury 21-4 1

2. Hastings St. Cecilia 22-7 2

3. West Point GACC 22-3 3

4. Milford 17-7 4

5. Cozad 20-6 5

6. Arlington 18-6 6

7. Kearney Catholic 20-5 7

8. Centennial 22-9 8

9. Auburn 18-6 10

10. Wahoo Neumann 15-9 NR

Photos: Every Nebraska high school athlete of the year since 1995

1 of 39

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription