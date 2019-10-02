Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 3.

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 27-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 22-2 2

3. Beatrice 22-4 4

4. Crete 22-1 3

5. Elkhorn 23-3 5

6. Omaha Marian 16-5 6

7. Waverly 15-9 NR

8. Norris 16-5 7

9. Wayne 21-3 NR

10. Millard South 21-6 NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 27-0 1

2. Elkhorn 23-3 2

3. Omaha Marian 16-5 3

4. Millard South 21-6 7

5. Gretna 19-8 4

6. Lincoln Southwest 22-7 6

7. Lincoln North Star 23-7 8

8. Millard West 17-8 5

9. Elkhorn South 15-13 9

10. Millard North 15-13 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 22-2 1

2. Beatrice 22-4 3

3. Crete 22-1 2

4. Waverly 15-9 7

5. Norris 16-5 4

6. Wayne 21-3 9

7. Omaha Gross 15-7 8

8. Grand Island Northwest 18-6 10

9. Seward 14-9 NR

10. Hastings 21-6 5

Class C

1. Fairbury 18-4 1

2. Hastings St. Cecilia 21-7 7

3. West Point GACC 21-1 2

4. Milford 16-6 6

5. Cozad 19-6 4

6. Arlington 16-6 3

7. Kearney Catholic 16-5 NR

8. Centennial 20-8 5

9. Freeman 18-8 8

10. Auburn 18-5 NR

