Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 29.
* * *
Top 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 6-0 1
2. Elkhorn 4-1 3
3. Omaha Skutt 2-0 6
4. Lincoln North Star 4-1 8
5. Lincoln Southwest 2-0 2
6. Millard South 2-0 4
7. Gretna 5-1 5
8. Beatrice 4-0 9
9. Elkhorn South 5-1 NR
10. Omaha Marian 1-1 NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 6-0 1
2. Elkhorn 4-1 3
3. Lincoln North Star 4-1 6
4. Lincoln Southwest 2-0 2
5. Millard South 2-0 4
6. Gretna 5-1 5
7. Elkhorn South 5-1 10
8. Omaha Marian 1-1 9
9. Millard West 4-2 7
10. Omaha Burke 5-1 8
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 2-0 1
2. Beatrice 4-0 3
3. Hastings 1-1 2
4. Crete 4-0 4
5. Norris 3-2 5
6. Wayne 5-0 6
7. Omaha Gross 4-0 7
8. Bennington 4-3 NR
9. NEN 6-0 NR
10. Seward 4-1 8
Class C
1. Fairbury 3-1 1
2. Arlington 3-1 2
3. Milford 4-0 4
4. Hastings St. Cecilia 4-1 8
5. Centennial 3-1 5
6. Wahoo Neumann 2-2 6
7. Cozad 3-1 10
8. West Point GACC 2-0 7
9. Malcolm 3-0 NR
10. Auburn 0-1 3
