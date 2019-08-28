Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 29.

* * *

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 6-0 1

2. Elkhorn 4-1 3

3. Omaha Skutt 2-0 6

4. Lincoln North Star 4-1 8

5. Lincoln Southwest 2-0 2

6. Millard South 2-0 4

7. Gretna 5-1 5

8. Beatrice 4-0 9

9. Elkhorn South 5-1 NR

10. Omaha Marian 1-1 NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 6-0 1

2. Elkhorn 4-1 3

3. Lincoln North Star 4-1 6

4. Lincoln Southwest 2-0 2

5. Millard South 2-0 4

6. Gretna 5-1 5

7. Elkhorn South 5-1 10

8. Omaha Marian 1-1 9

9. Millard West 4-2 7

10. Omaha Burke 5-1 8

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 2-0 1

2. Beatrice 4-0 3

3. Hastings 1-1 2

4. Crete 4-0 4

5. Norris 3-2 5

6. Wayne 5-0 6

7. Omaha Gross 4-0 7

8. Bennington 4-3 NR

9. NEN 6-0 NR

10. Seward 4-1 8

Class C

1. Fairbury 3-1 1

2. Arlington 3-1 2

3. Milford 4-0 4

4. Hastings St. Cecilia 4-1 8

5. Centennial 3-1 5

6. Wahoo Neumann 2-2 6

7. Cozad 3-1 10

8. West Point GACC 2-0 7

9. Malcolm 3-0 NR

10. Auburn 0-1 3

