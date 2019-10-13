Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 14.

* * *

Top 10/Class A Pts. Prv.

1. Bellevue West (7-0) 368-29 1

2. Millard West (7-0) 226-60 2

3. Millard South (6-1) 282-89 3

4. Omaha Burke (6-1) 208-117 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (6-1) 209-59 5

6. Omaha Westside (6-1) 305-70 6

7. Grand Island (6-1) 270-79 7

8. Kearney (5-2) 226-61 9

9. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-1) 209-134 10

10. Elkhorn South (4-3) 219-134 8

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (7-0) 258-110 1

2. Scottsbluff (7-0) 318-80 2

3. Waverly (6-1) 252-130 3

4. Grand Island Northwest (6-1) 203-88 4

5. Omaha Roncalli (5-2) 278-163 5

6. Hastings (6-1) 241-82 6

7. Bennington (4-3) 282-188 7

8. Norris (5-2) 227-150 8

9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (6-1) 231-102 9

10. Seward (3-4) 174-151 10

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (7-0) 330-26 1

2. Pierce (7-0) 323-62 2

3. Adams Central (7-0) 293-61 3

4. Ashland-Greenwood (7-0) 281-76 4

5. Columbus Scotus (6-1) 238-187 5

6. Aurora (4-3) 193-95 6

7. Wahoo Neumann (5-2) 220-88 7

8. Gothenburg (6-1) 193-50 8

9. Ord (5-2) 222-91 9

10. Kearney Catholic (6-1) 220-148 10

Class C-2

1. BRLD (7-0) 353-133 1

2. St. Paul (7-0) 265-49 2

3. Oakland-Craig (7-0) 381-33 4

4. Sutton (6-1) 231-92 5

5. Battle Creek (6-1) 214-51 8

6. Centennial (4-3) 192-155 9

7. Doniphan-Trumbull (6-1) 291-80 10

8. Shelby-Rising City (6-1) 194-89 7

9. North Bend (6-1) 217-124 NR

10. David City Aquinas (5-2) 158-63 3

Eight Man-1

1. Howells-Dodge (6-0) 252-103 1

2. Wakefield (5-1) 300-144 2

3. DC-Stratton (6-0) 356-104 3

4. BDS (6-0) 258-124 5

5. Wisner-Pilger (6-0) 273-99 6

6. Elm Creek (6-0) 208-48 7

7. Cambridge (6-0) 363-128 8

8. Ravenna (5-1) 302-203 10

9. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1) 292-162 NR

10. Sutherland (6-0) 312-113 NR

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey SF (6-0) 390-26 1

2. Falls City SH (6-0) 343-86 2

3. Bloomfield (6-0) 298-82 3

4. Garden County (7-0) 413-129 4

5. Central Valley (6-0) 310-78 5

6. Sandhills/Thed. (6-0) 353-141 6

7. CWCE (6-0) 269-99 7

8. Plainview (6-0) 335-90 8

9. Overton (4-2) 184-127 9

10. Johnson-Brock (5-1) 310-148 10

Six Man

1. Harvard (7-0) 430-136 1

2. McCool Junction (7-0) 396-97 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (6-0) 352-75 3

4. Humphrey/LHF (5-1) 290-101 4

5. Creek Valley (6-0) 350-178 5

6. Sioux County (6-0) 314-107 6

7. GI Heartland (5-1) 327-179 7

8. Arthur County (4-2) 276-279 10

9. Eustis-Farnam (5-2) 329-262 NR

10. Maywood/HC (4-2) 294-188 NR

Top games this week

Class A — Thursday: Omaha North at Bellevue West, Lincoln East vs. Millard West at Buell. Friday: Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest (4:30), Millard North at Omaha Burke, Omaha Creighton Prep at Millard South, Omaha South at Omaha Central.

Class B — Friday: Beatrice at Hastings, Blair at Bennington, Seward at York, Waverly at Plattsmouth.

Class C-1 — Friday: Adams Central at Kearney Catholic, Gothenburg at Ogallala, Ord at Valentine.

Class C-2 — Friday: Battle Creek at Hartington Cedar Catholic, BRLD at Fremont Bergan, Centura at St. Paul, David City at Centennial, Oakland-Craig at Yutan, Shelby-Rising City at North Bend.

Eight Man-1 — Friday: Cambridge at Dundy County-Stratton, West Holt at Creighton, Howells-Dodge at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

Eight Man-2 — Friday: Central Valley at CWCE, Sandhills/Thedford at Brady, Blue Hill at Kenesaw.

Six Man — Friday: McCool Junction at Dorchester, Red Cloud at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Sandhills Valley at Maywood/Hayes Center, Sioux County at Cody-Kilgore.

Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019

High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.

1 of 40

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

