Iowa high school football ratings, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 18. Included with each team is its final record from last season.
Class 4-A/3-A
1. CB Lewis Central 11-1
2. Sgt. Bluff-Luton 10-2
3. Harlan 8-3
4. Sioux City Heelan 7-3
5. Carroll 6-4
Class 2-A/1-A/A
1. OA-BCIG 7-3
2. Treynor 8-2
3. Underwood 5-4
4. Carroll Kuemper 5-5
5. CB St. Albert 5-4
6. AHSTW 12-1
7. Atlantic 4-5
8. Tri-Center 6-3
9. IKM-Manning 5-4
10. Red Oak 4-5
Eight-Man
1. Audubon 6-3
2. Fremont-Mills 10-2
3. East Mills 7-2
4. Lenox 7-3
5. Woodbine 5-4
