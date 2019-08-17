Iowa high school football ratings, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 18. Included with each team is its final record from last season.

* * *

Class 4-A/3-A

1. CB Lewis Central 11-1

2. Sgt. Bluff-Luton 10-2

3. Harlan 8-3

4. Sioux City Heelan 7-3

5. Carroll 6-4

Class 2-A/1-A/A

1. OA-BCIG 7-3

2. Treynor 8-2

3. Underwood 5-4

4. Carroll Kuemper 5-5

5. CB St. Albert 5-4

6. AHSTW 12-1

7. Atlantic 4-5

8. Tri-Center 6-3

9. IKM-Manning 5-4

10. Red Oak 4-5

Eight-Man

1. Audubon 6-3

2. Fremont-Mills 10-2

3. East Mills 7-2

4. Lenox 7-3

5. Woodbine 5-4

