2019 preseason Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 29.

Top 10, 2018, Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 25-14 NR

2. Millard North 38-2 1

3. Omaha Skutt 30-7 3

4. Elkhorn South 31-9 6

5. Lincoln Pius X 36-3 2

6. Millard South 25-14 5

7. Millard West 21-10 10

8. Gretna 23-8 7

9. Omaha Duchesne 31-7 8

10. Waverly 27-8 NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 25-14 7

2. Millard North 38-2 1

3. Elkhorn South 31-9 NR

4. Lincoln Pius X 36-3 2

5. Millard South 25-14 4

6. Millard West 21-10 6

7. Gretna 23-8 5

8. Papillion-LV South 18-18 8

9. Omaha Marian 27-12 3

10. Bellevue West 20-17 9

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 30-7 1

2. Omaha Duchesne 31-7 3

3. Waverly 27-8 4

4. Norris 24-12 7

5. Grand Island NW 21-15 8

6. Sidney 26-9 9

7. Seward 29-7 10

8. Alliance 29-6 6

9. Hastings 25-7 NR

10. Platteview 16-14 NR

Class C-1

1. Wahoo 35-2 1

2. Lincoln Lutheran 34-4 2

3. Kearney Catholic 18-12 NR

4. St. Paul 35-2 3

5. Syracuse 26-4 5

6. Wayne 25-10 8

7. Broken Bow 23-8 10

8. Norfolk Catholic 13-16 NR

9. North Bend 14-15 NR

10. Columbus Scotus 19-10 7

Class C-2

1. Grand Island CC 30-5 6(C-1)

2. Wahoo Neumann 30-5 4(C-1)

3. Hastings St. Cecilia 22-11 6

4. Superior 30-4 4

5. Stanton 31-2 3

6. Norfolk Lutheran 22-12 NR

7. Mead 15-12 NR

8. Centennial 19-15 NR

9. Blue Hill 32-2 1

10. Freeman 21-11 NR

Class D-1

1. Diller-Odell 26-8 5

2. Fremont Bergan 33-4 1

3. Humphrey/Lindsay HF 29-5 2

4. Meridian 19-13 NR

5. CWC 25-8 NR

6. Johnson-Brock 31-4 3

7. Alma 15-13 NR

8. Pleasanton 32-4 4

9. Overton 21-11 NR

10. Cambridge 25-6 7

Class D-2

1. BDS 30-4 1

2. Exeter-Milligan 23-9 5

3. Wynot 24-6 4

4. Falls City Sacred Heart 22-12 7

5. Humphrey St. Francis 17-12 10

6. Cody-Kilgore 25-6 8

7. Mullen 29-4 3

8. Giltner 22-9 NR

9. Brady 23-6 NR

10. Hampton 17-12 NR

