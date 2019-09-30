Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 1.
TOP 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 24-0 1
4. Lincoln Pius X 15-3 10
10. Bellevue West 16-9 NR
CLASS A
1. Papillion-La Vista 24-0 1
10. Papillion-LVS 12-11 6
CLASS B CLASS C-1
4. Lincoln Lutheran 15-2 4
7. Columbus Scotus 12-2 8
8. Columbus Lakeview 14-2 9
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia 16-1 1
2. Grand Island CC 12-2 2
10. Neb. City Lourdes 12-4 4
CLASS D-1 CLASS D-2
2. Lawrence-Nelson 15-1 2
5. Nebraska Christian 12-3 5
Close
1995: Ahman Green, Omaha Central
1995: Renee Saunders, Omaha Marian
1996: John Gibson, Papillion-La Vista
1996: Kelly Lindsey, Millard North
1997: Kelly Cizek, Millard South
1997: Matt Davison, Tecumseh
1998: Aaron Golliday, York, and Kristie Korth, Columbus Scotus
1999: Trevor Johnson, Lincoln Northeast, and Laura Pilakowski, Columbus
2000: K.C. Cowgill, Grand Island CC
2000: Richard Ross, Lincoln High
2001: Alex Gordon, Lincoln Southeast, and Laura Spanheimer, Omaha Marian
2002: Kristi Woodard, Bellevue West
2002: Shawn Swan, Ralston
2003: Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast, and Christina Houghtelling, Cambridge
2004: Danny Woodhead, North Platte
2004: Jenna Cole, Lincoln East
2005: Robert Rands, Bellevue East, and Megan Neuvirth, West Point CC
2006: Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest, and Amber Hegge, Crofton
2007: Niles Paul, Omaha North, and Amber Hegge, Crofton
2008: John Levorson, Crete, and Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic
2009: Ron Coleman, Omaha North, and Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista
2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central 2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central
2010: Jordan Hooper, Alliance
2011: Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista
2011: Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central
2012: Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South
2012: Mike Shoff, Cambridge
2013: Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey
2013: Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge
2014: Harrison Phillips, Millard West
2014: McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest
2015: Kevin Cahoy, Grand Island
2015: Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X
2016: Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood
2016: Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West
2017: Cam Jurgens, Beatrice
2017: Jess Schlautman, Omaha Skutt
2018: Kanon Koster, Kearney
2018: Kaylnn Meyer, Superior
1995: Ahman Green, Omaha Central
1995: Renee Saunders, Omaha Marian
1996: John Gibson, Papillion-La Vista
1996: Kelly Lindsey, Millard North
1997: Kelly Cizek, Millard South
1997: Matt Davison, Tecumseh
1998: Aaron Golliday, York, and Kristie Korth, Columbus Scotus
1999: Trevor Johnson, Lincoln Northeast, and Laura Pilakowski, Columbus
2000: K.C. Cowgill, Grand Island CC
2000: Richard Ross, Lincoln High
2001: Alex Gordon, Lincoln Southeast, and Laura Spanheimer, Omaha Marian
2002: Kristi Woodard, Bellevue West
2002: Shawn Swan, Ralston
2003: Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast, and Christina Houghtelling, Cambridge
2004: Danny Woodhead, North Platte
2004: Jenna Cole, Lincoln East
2005: Robert Rands, Bellevue East, and Megan Neuvirth, West Point CC
2006: Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest, and Amber Hegge, Crofton
2007: Niles Paul, Omaha North, and Amber Hegge, Crofton
2008: John Levorson, Crete, and Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic
2009: Ron Coleman, Omaha North, and Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista
2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central 2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central
2010: Jordan Hooper, Alliance
2011: Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista
2011: Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central
2012: Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South
2012: Mike Shoff, Cambridge
2013: Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey
2013: Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge
2014: Harrison Phillips, Millard West
2014: McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest
2015: Kevin Cahoy, Grand Island
2015: Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X
2016: Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood
2016: Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West
2017: Cam Jurgens, Beatrice
2017: Jess Schlautman, Omaha Skutt
2018: Kanon Koster, Kearney
2018: Kaylnn Meyer, Superior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.