Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 24.

* * *

TOP 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 17-0 1

2. Elkhorn South 16-3 2

3. Millard North 10-6 5

4. Omaha Skutt 10-3 6

5. Millard West 6-5 7

6. Millard South 10-5 9

7. Waverly 12-0 8

8. Papillion-LVS 9-7 NR

9. Gretna 12-4 4

10. Lincoln Pius X 10-3 3

CLASS A

1. Papillion-La Vista 17-0 1

2. Elkhorn South 16-3 2

3. Millard North 10-6 5

4. Millard West 6-5 6

5. Millard South 10-5 7

6. Papillion-LVS 9-7 NR

7. Gretna 12-4 4

8. Lincoln Pius X 10-3 3

9. Omaha Marian 8-6 9

10. Elkhorn 9-6 NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt 10-3 1

2. Waverly 12-0 2

3. Norris 13-6 3

4. Omaha Duchesne 7-7 4

5. Sidney 9-1 5

6. Hastings 12-4 9

7. Platteview 12-4 6

8. Grand Island NW 5-6 7

9. Seward 10-6 8

10. Omaha Gross 7-5 10

CLASS C-1

1. St. Paul 14-0 3

2. Chadron 11-2 6

3. Syracuse 12-1 4

4. Lincoln Lutheran 12-2 NR

5. Broken Bow 10-2 8

6. Wahoo 10-2 1

7. Wayne 12-3 2

8. Columbus Scotus 11-2 5

9. Columbus Lakeview 10-1 7

10. Battle Creek 11-1 9

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia 11-1 1

2. Grand Island CC 8-1 2

3. Thayer Central 11-1 3

4. Neb. City Lourdes 9-0 5

5. Mead 8-0 4

6. Fillmore Central 12-4 10

7. Wahoo Neumann 7-5 6

8. Ponca 13-2 7

9. Superior 11-2 NR

10. South Loup 9-2 NR

CLASS D-1

1. Diller-Odell 11-0 1

2. Pleasanton 12-1 2

3. Overton 11-1 4

4. Fremont Bergan 9-6 6

5. Maywood/Hayes Center 12-0 7

6. Meridian 9-3 8

7. Humboldt-TRS 11-4 3

8. Central Valley 12-3 5

9. CWC 9-2 9

10. Johnson-Brock 10-6 10

CLASS D-2

1. Wynot 8-0 1

2. Lawrence-Nelson 12-1 2

3. BDS 8-3 3

4. Garden County 15-0 9

5. Nebraska Christian 9-2 10

6. Falls City Sacred Heart 7-6 8

7. Anselmo-Merna 11-3 7

8. Bertrand 8-3 6

9. Giltner 9-2 5

10. Stuart 8-4 NR

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

