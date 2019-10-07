Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 8.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Papillion-La Vista 25-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 18-4 3
3. Millard West 14-6 6
4. Omaha Marian 15-8 NR
5. Millard South 16-8 7
6. Waverly 21-2 8
7. Elkhorn South 21-6 2
8. Lincoln Pius X 20-5 4
9. Millard North 15-7 5
10. Gretna 19-8 9
CLASS A
1. Papillion-La Vista 25-0 1
2. Millard West 14-6 5
3. Omaha Marian 15-8 9
4. Millard South 16-8 6
5. Elkhorn South 21-6 2
6. Lincoln Pius X 20-5 3
7. Millard North 15-7 4
8. Gretna 19-8 7
9. Papillion-LVS 14-12 10
10. Bellevue West 16-11 8
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 18-4 1
2. Waverly 21-2 2
3. Norris 15-8 3
4. Omaha Duchesne 13-11 4
5. Sidney 21-2 5
6. Platteview 15-4 7
7. Hastings 16-6 6
8. Omaha Gross 13-8 9
9. Grand Island NW 11-11 NR
10. Seward 16-7 8
CLASS C-1
1. St. Paul 20-0 1
2. Chadron 18-3 2
3. Broken Bow 17-2 5
4. Wahoo 18-2 6
5. Lincoln Lutheran 19-3 4
6. Syracuse 15-1 3
7. Wayne 20-4 9
8. Norfolk Catholic 14-3 NR
9. Columbus Lakeview 16-4 8
10. Columbus Scotus 14-4 7
CLASS C-2
1. Superior 19-2 5
2. Hastings SC 20-2 1
3. Grand Island CC 14-2 2
4. Mead 15-0 3
5. Thayer Central 21-4 4
6. Wahoo Neumann 12-6 8
7. Norfolk Lutheran 16-6 NR
8. South Loup 17-3 6
9. Summerland 18-3 NR
10. Ponca 16-4 7
CLASS D-1
1. Diller-Odell 21-0 1
2. Pleasanton 18-1 2
3. Overton 20-2 3
4. Fremont Bergan 15-9 4
5. Maywood/HC 20-0 5
6. Humboldt-TRS 17-5 6
7. Central Valley 16-3 7
8. CWC 19-2 8
9. Meridian 12-5 9
10. Hartington Cedar Catholic 12-9 NR
CLASS D-2
1. Lawrence-Nelson 18-3 2
2. Wynot 13-1 1
3. BDS 14-3 3
4. Garden County 20-1 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis 10-3 10
6. Nebraska Christian 13-4 5
7. Bertrand 13-4 7
8. Falls City SH 14-9 6
9. Anselmo-Merna 15-6 8
10. Giltner 12-6 NR
