Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 2.

Top 10/Class A Rec. PF-PA

1. Bellevue West 1-0 63-6

2. Millard South 1-0 53-7

3. Omaha Westside 1-0 35-0

4. Omaha Burke 1-0 16-14

5. Lincoln Southeast 0-1 14-16

6. Elkhorn South 1-0 34-7

7. Millard West 1-0 30-0

8. Grand Island 1-0 32-31

9. Omaha Creighton Prep 1-0 24-21

10. Omaha North 0-1 21-24

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 1-0 49-28

2. Scottsbluff 1-0 42-21

3. Norris 1-0 26-21

4. Blair 1-0 21-14

5. Omaha Roncalli 1-0 42-7

6. Waverly 1-0 28-7

7. York 1-0 30-9

8. Grand Island Northwest 1-0 43-0

9. Hastings 1-0 30-7

10. McCook 0-1 7-30

Class C-1

1. Wahoo 1-0 47-0

2. Pierce 1-0 35-14

3. Adams Central 1-0 24-8

4. Aurora 0-1 8-24

5. Ashland-Greenwood 1-0 37-14

6. Ord 1-0 28-0

7. Wahoo Neumann 1-0 42-14

8. Gothenburg 1-0 27-6

9. Columbus Lakeview 1-0 55-6

10. Ogallala 1-0 48-7

Class C-2

1. BRLD 1-0 38-20

2. St. Paul 1-0 34-13

3. David City Aquinas 0-1 19-27

4. Norfolk Catholic 0-1 14-35

5. Sutton 1-0 17-7

6. Fremont Bergan 1-0 16-15

7. Oakland-Craig 1-0 28-0

8. Centennial 1-0 48-7

9. Hartington CC 0-1 20-38

10. Shelby-Rising City 1-0 7-3

Eight Man-1

1. Norfolk Lutheran 0-0 0-0

2. Burwell 1-0 42-0

3. Howells-Dodge 1-0 42-14

4. Wakefield 1-0 28-22

5. Dundy County-Stratton 1-0 56-8

6. Osceola/High Plains 1-0 50-48

7. Creighton 0-1 22-28

8. Nebraska Christian 1-0 44-12

9. East Butler 1-0 30-20

10. Elmwood-Murdock 1-0 74-42

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis 0-0 0-0

2. Falls City Sacred Heart 1-0 56-18

3. Lawrence-Nelson 0-0 0-0

4. Bloomfield 1-0 56-0

5. Kenesaw 0-0 0-0

6. Garden County 1-0 62-20

7. Central Valley 1-0 58-20

8. Twin Loup 1-0 44-22

9. Blue Hill 1-0 46-8

10. Osmond 1-0 38-8

Six Man

1. Harvard 1-0 62-26

2. McCool Junction 1-0 1-0

3. Cody-Kilgore 1-0 54-12

4. Humphrey/LHF 1-0 71-0

5. Spalding Academy 0-1 26-62

6. Creek Valley 1-0 58-40

7. Sterling 1-0 50-6

8. Wilcox-Hildreth 1-0 34-20

9. Sioux County 1-0 45-6

10. Dorchester 1-0 62-13

