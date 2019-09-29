Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 30.

Top 10/Class A Pts. Prv.

1. Bellevue West (5-0) 249-22 1

2. Millard West (5-0) 183-40 2

3. Millard South (4-1) 200-61 3

4. Omaha Burke (4-1) 116-82 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (4-1) 116-46 5

6. Omaha Westside (4-1) 190-57 6

7. Elkhorn South (4-1) 191-70 7

8. Grand Island (5-0) 194-59 8

9. Kearney (4-1) 200-38 10

10. Om. Creighton Prep (4-1) 132-120 9

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (5-0) 188-82 1

2. Scottsbluff (5-0) 185-66 2

3. Waverly (5-0) 188-81 3

4. Grand Island NW (4-1) 137-61 4

5. Omaha Roncalli (3-2) 189-125 5

6. Hastings (4-1) 176-68 6

7. Bennington (2-3) 140-163 9

8. Norris (3-2) 150-121 NR

9. Elkhorn Mt. Michael (5-0) 176-47 10

10. Seward (2-3) 124-118 NR

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (5-0) 260-20 1

2. Pierce (5-0) 219-49 2

3. Adams Central (5-0) 190-61 3

4. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0) 193-35 4

5. Wahoo Neumann (5-0) 187-54 5

6. Aurora (2-3) 106-88 7

7. Gothenburg (4-1) 124-50 8

8. Ord (3-2) 123-69 6

9. Kearney Catholic (4-1) 155-114 10

10. Columbus Scotus (4-1) 164-133 NR

Class C-2

1. BRLD (5-0) 230-113 1

2. St. Paul (5-0) 190-27 2

3. David City Aquinas (4-1) 138-50 3

4. Oakland-Craig (5-0) 275-33 4

5. Sutton (5-0) 162-58 5

6. Fremont Bergan (5-0) 177-55 6

7. Shelby-Rising City (5-0) 150-60 7

8. Battle Creek (4-1) 143-45 8

9. Norfolk Catholic (1-4) 76-136 9

10. North Bend (5-0) 177-84 10

Eight Man-1

1. Howells-Dodge (4-0) 162-75 2

2. Wakefield (3-1) 182-82 3

3. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0) 258-68 4

4. Creighton (3-1) 184-52 5

5. BDS (4-0) 152-92 8

6. Wisner-Pilger (4-0) 143-59 9

7. Elm Creek (4-0) 147-36 NR

8. Cambridge (4-0) 296-88 10

9. Burwell (3-1) 164-81 1

10. Ravenna (3-1) 182-147 NR

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis (4-0) 256-26 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-0) 217-64 2

3. Bloomfield (4-0) 192-58 3

4. Garden County (5-0) 305-117 4

5. Central Valley (4-0) 230-52 5

6. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0) 245-100 8

7. CWCE (4-0) 177-80 9

8. Plainview (4-0) 222-52 10

9. Overton (2-2) 106-108 NR

10. Pleasanton (3-1) 169-122 6

Six Man

1. Harvard (5-0) 317-116 1

2. McCool Junction (5-0) 238-70 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (4-0) 244-62 3

4. Humphrey/LHF (3-1) 224-82 4

5. Creek Valley (5-0) 286-162 5

6. Sioux County (4-0) 197-69 7

7. G.I. Heartland (4-0) 247-113 10

8. Maywood-Hayes Center (3-1) 189-120 NR

9. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-1) 212-125 6

10. Red Cloud (3-1) 172-78 NR

Top games Friday

Class A: Kearney vs. Millard West (at Buell Stadium), Millard South vs. Elkhorn South (at Elkhorn Stadium).

Class B: Elkhorn Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli, Grand Island Northwest at Beatrice, York at Hastings.

Class C-1: Columbus Scotus at Wahoo Neumann, Chadron at Ogallala, Columbus Lakeview at Pierce.

Class C-2: David City at David City Aquinas, Yutan at Fremont Bergan, North Bend at Centennial, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic, Kearney Catholic at Sutton.

Eight Man-1: Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale, Tri County at BDS, Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water.

Eight Man-2: Allen at Hartington-Newcastle, Pleasanton at Elwood.

Six Man: Crawford at Cody-Kilgore, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran at Harvard.

