Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 30.
* * *
Top 10/Class A Pts. Prv.
1. Bellevue West (5-0) 249-22 1
2. Millard West (5-0) 183-40 2
3. Millard South (4-1) 200-61 3
4. Omaha Burke (4-1) 116-82 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (4-1) 116-46 5
6. Omaha Westside (4-1) 190-57 6
7. Elkhorn South (4-1) 191-70 7
8. Grand Island (5-0) 194-59 8
9. Kearney (4-1) 200-38 10
10. Om. Creighton Prep (4-1) 132-120 9
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (5-0) 188-82 1
2. Scottsbluff (5-0) 185-66 2
3. Waverly (5-0) 188-81 3
4. Grand Island NW (4-1) 137-61 4
5. Omaha Roncalli (3-2) 189-125 5
6. Hastings (4-1) 176-68 6
7. Bennington (2-3) 140-163 9
8. Norris (3-2) 150-121 NR
9. Elkhorn Mt. Michael (5-0) 176-47 10
10. Seward (2-3) 124-118 NR
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (5-0) 260-20 1
2. Pierce (5-0) 219-49 2
3. Adams Central (5-0) 190-61 3
4. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0) 193-35 4
5. Wahoo Neumann (5-0) 187-54 5
6. Aurora (2-3) 106-88 7
7. Gothenburg (4-1) 124-50 8
8. Ord (3-2) 123-69 6
9. Kearney Catholic (4-1) 155-114 10
10. Columbus Scotus (4-1) 164-133 NR
Class C-2
1. BRLD (5-0) 230-113 1
2. St. Paul (5-0) 190-27 2
3. David City Aquinas (4-1) 138-50 3
4. Oakland-Craig (5-0) 275-33 4
5. Sutton (5-0) 162-58 5
6. Fremont Bergan (5-0) 177-55 6
7. Shelby-Rising City (5-0) 150-60 7
8. Battle Creek (4-1) 143-45 8
9. Norfolk Catholic (1-4) 76-136 9
10. North Bend (5-0) 177-84 10
Eight Man-1
1. Howells-Dodge (4-0) 162-75 2
2. Wakefield (3-1) 182-82 3
3. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0) 258-68 4
4. Creighton (3-1) 184-52 5
5. BDS (4-0) 152-92 8
6. Wisner-Pilger (4-0) 143-59 9
7. Elm Creek (4-0) 147-36 NR
8. Cambridge (4-0) 296-88 10
9. Burwell (3-1) 164-81 1
10. Ravenna (3-1) 182-147 NR
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis (4-0) 256-26 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-0) 217-64 2
3. Bloomfield (4-0) 192-58 3
4. Garden County (5-0) 305-117 4
5. Central Valley (4-0) 230-52 5
6. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0) 245-100 8
7. CWCE (4-0) 177-80 9
8. Plainview (4-0) 222-52 10
9. Overton (2-2) 106-108 NR
10. Pleasanton (3-1) 169-122 6
Six Man
1. Harvard (5-0) 317-116 1
2. McCool Junction (5-0) 238-70 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (4-0) 244-62 3
4. Humphrey/LHF (3-1) 224-82 4
5. Creek Valley (5-0) 286-162 5
6. Sioux County (4-0) 197-69 7
7. G.I. Heartland (4-0) 247-113 10
8. Maywood-Hayes Center (3-1) 189-120 NR
9. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-1) 212-125 6
10. Red Cloud (3-1) 172-78 NR
Top games Friday
Class A: Kearney vs. Millard West (at Buell Stadium), Millard South vs. Elkhorn South (at Elkhorn Stadium).
Class B: Elkhorn Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli, Grand Island Northwest at Beatrice, York at Hastings.
Class C-1: Columbus Scotus at Wahoo Neumann, Chadron at Ogallala, Columbus Lakeview at Pierce.
Class C-2: David City at David City Aquinas, Yutan at Fremont Bergan, North Bend at Centennial, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic, Kearney Catholic at Sutton.
Eight Man-1: Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale, Tri County at BDS, Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water.
Eight Man-2: Allen at Hartington-Newcastle, Pleasanton at Elwood.
Six Man: Crawford at Cody-Kilgore, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran at Harvard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.