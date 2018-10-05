BEEMER – Just when it seemed West Point GACC was going to end Wakefield's upset bid, the Trojans stepped up and solidified a statement victory.
Finally healthy after an ankle injury, running back Esgar Godinez showcased his potential as No. 6 Wakefield knocked off the previously-undefeated Bluejays 38-22 on Friday night at Beemer City Park.
“It's finally healed,” Godinez said before admitting his coach was saving him for Friday's game. “He wanted me to go easy on the other games, so I could be healed for this game. The last two for sure, we're going to go hard.”
His stat line would attest to that. Godinez rushed 21 times for 215 yards and four touchdowns – just 30 yards fewer than the opposing Bluejays gained as a team.
“Knocking off the No. 4 team in the state, that's incredible,” he said. “This is probably the greatest feeling ever.”
GACC came into the game ranked fourth statewide in Class D1 by the Omaha World-Herald. But it was the visiting Trojans which got into a rhythm at the outset, and outside of a stretch in the third quarter, controlled momentum throughout the night.
Wakefield threw just two passes, both incompletions, but the Trojans thundered for 321 rushing yards on 54 carries. In addition to Godinez, another 165-pound senior in Dylon Harder added 83 yards on 18 rushes.
That brings to mind the word Wakefield coach Mike Hassler said his team has adopted this year: grind.
“We say that you have to grind for four quarters, and grind isn't a bad thing,” he said. “You have to grind through life, you have to grind through a job, you have to grind with your family. If you become good at that, you can accomplish a lot of things. That's what they've become good at this year, is just grinding for four quarters.”
The numbers reflected the disappointment on the other sideline. The Bluejays were limited to 245 yards of total offense, and 142 of those yards came on five pass completions.
“We didn't get off blocks, we didn't execute defense, we didn't tackle well,” GACC coach Dave Ridder said. “We just didn't play well.”
With the Bluejays struggling offensively much of the first half, Jadyn Smeal showed his big-play ability to begin the second half by taking the kickoff 74 yards up the middle for a touchdown. But Wakefield stopped the two-point conversion, and that proved to be big later in the quarter.
On third-and-7, Smeal broke open in the secondary and hauled in a pass down the GACC sideline for a 39-yard play down to the Wakefield 16. Four plays later, Jared Minnick – who led the rushing attack with 105 yards on 26 carries – punched in a 5-yard touchdown run, but the two-point conversion kept the Bluejays behind 24-22.
That's when Godinez and the Trojans took over.
Wakefield answered with a touchdown drive of its own, burning more than 4½ minutes of clock before Godinez took a toss sweep around the right side and burst between two blockers for a 17-yard touchdown run late in the quarter. After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Trojans went back to work, driving for almost six minutes before Godinez broke free around the GACC sideline for a 33-yard touchdown run with 4:41 left.
“I think our coaching staff did a terrible job preparing them. We came out flat, and they handed us our butts,” Ridder said. “That's pretty much what it is.”
