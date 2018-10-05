Max Duggan puts on show as Lewis Central thrashes Harlan with TCU assistant in attendance

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Curt Bladt has won 412 of 474 games in his 41 years as the Harlan coach — an .869 winning percentage.
After his team faced Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Max Duggan on Friday night, a reporter’s first comment to Bladt was, “Well, you’ve faced some pretty good quarterbacks in your tenure.”
“Not that good,” Bladt shot back. “Ever. Nobody’s even in his league.
“He’s just tough. Resilient. Doesn’t ever give up on a play. He had three huge plays where we thought we had his butt tattooed to the wall, and all of a sudden he’s got probably 180 yards passing.”
In front of his future TCU co-offensive coordinator, Sonny Cumbie, Duggan put on a show. He accounted for six touchdowns — four rushing and two passing — as the Class 3-A No. 2 Titans thrashed No. 9 Harlan 49-14.
Duggan carried 10 times for 98 yards, including touchdowns of 38, 1, 5 and 25 yards. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 174 yards, including scoring strikes of 19 yards to Thomas Fidone and 53 to Josh Simmons.
It all came against the program with the most state championships (12) and playoff victories (92) in Iowa history. And it’s a program that dominated Lewis Central for decades.
Harlan had won 35 of the 36 meetings from 1980 to 2013. However, Lewis Central has won four of the past five. In its 56th year of football in 2016, Lewis Central registered its first home victory over the Cyclones. Now the Titans have won two in a row at home, and Duggan improved to 3-1 as a starting quarterback against Harlan.
“With Coach Bladt being there for a long time, one of the best coaches in the state ever, just the program and the culture he’s built up there, we have a lot of respect for his team,” Duggan said. “We had a good week. Our coaching staff did a great job preparing us.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Duggan accounted for five of his six scores in the first half.
After Harlan closed to 14-7 with 5:49 left in the first quarter, it muffed a punt snap to give the Titans a short field. Duggan’s 19-yard TD pass to Fidone made it 21-7.
On Lewis Central’s next possession, the future Horned Frog fired a perfectly placed 50-yard strike to a diving Simmons, setting up Duggan’s third TD run, from 5 yards.
His signature play of the night came with a 28-7 lead. He was smacked hard in the pocket by a defender but bounced off, rolled right and threw a laser about 45 yards in the air to Simmons, who completed the 53-yard touchdown reception.
Duggan’s fourth rushing score — and sixth TD in all — came from 25 yards out with 10:24 left in the third quarter. He didn’t play in the fourth as the rest of the game was played under a running clock.
Lewis Central coach Jim Duggan, Max’s father, said he liked the approach of his team during the week after what the staff thought was a subpar effort in Week Six against Winterset.
“Much better than last week,” he said. “I think they were dialed in from when we met on Sunday and started watching film. All through the week they just appeared to know what they wanted to accomplish.”
After allowing 114 total yards in the first quarter, Lewis Central’s defense surrendered 164 in the final three.
Harlan’s Preston Mulligan, 3-A’s leading passer entering the contest with 1,708 yards and 22 scores, threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
Bladt said the Cyclones still can accomplish plenty.
“We’ve still got two games to play,” he said. “With the RPI thing, there’s still a chance that we might qualify. Our only hope is we can play somebody from over in the east districts. We’re going to go searching for some players that can think a little bit.”
After Max Duggan handed out praise to defensive coordinator Chris Hanafan and his crew, along with his offensive line, he expressed confidence in his team’s ability to handle prosperity.
“Everyone on this team knows what we want to do,” he said. “We can’t get complacent, because there’s other teams in the state that we’re going to see that are just as good and they’re working just as hard.”
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.