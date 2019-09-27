YORK, Neb. — Behind a run- and misdirection-oriented attack that controls the clock and uses traits of a traditional flexbone offense, Beatrice went to York and took down the Class B No. 8 Dukes 19-16 Friday night.
Beatrice (2-3) unofficially gained 288 total yards and rushed for 226 on the Dukes (2-3), who led 9-0 in the second quarter after a 6-yard touchdown run from Jacob Diaz and an Orangemen safety thanks to a punt snap that went out of the end zone.
But York’s advantage didn’t last long. The Orangemen wound up scoring 19 consecutive points and led 19-9 at the end of the third quarter.
Junior quarterback Bennett Crandall scored on a 7-yard sneak and threw a couple of 5-yard touchdown passes to wideouts Elliot Jurgens and Adam Erikson. On Crandall’s rushing score that cut his team’s deficit to 9-6, he fumbled the snap but was able to quickly grab it before the Dukes’ defense noticed. His running back, Dakota Adams, then pushed him for 7 yards until he got to the end zone.
“Last year we struggled just to be competitive,” Beatrice coach Todd Ekart said. “This year there were a couple of games where we were just trying to get over the hump of what it means to be a winner, and I think tonight we kind of showed it. We were preaching this week to do what winners do, and finish games and drives. It worked out for us tonight.”
York quarterback Ty Bartholomew made a dent in the Orangemen lead early in the fourth, when he burst through for a 38-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 19-16.
After its defense, led by middle linebacker Tom Erwin, got stops, York had two drives down the stretch but couldn’t get a tying field goal or touchdown.
On the first possession, the Dukes’ march was stalled as Bartholomew was picked off by Diego Rodriguez on the Beatrice 7. Then on York’s last drive with less than a minute left, Bartholomew was sacked twice deep in his own territory.
“We made a lot of mistakes and gave them penalties in key situations and turned it over in key situations,” York coach Glen Snodgrass said. “Us coaches have to work harder and be better coaches. That’s the bottom line because we’re not getting it done. We fought hard and played hard until the end, but being physical isn’t enough. It needs to be mental, too.”
Beatrice (2-3) 0 13 6 0—19
At York (2-3) 7 2 0 7—16
Y: Jacob Diaz 6 run (Thomas Ivey kick)
Y: Safety, Beatrice snaps ball through end zone
B: Bennett Crandall 7 run (PAT failed)
B: Elliot Jurgens 5 pass from Crandall (Diego Rodriguez kick)
B: Adam Erikson 5 pass from Crandall (kick blocked)
Y: Ty Bartholomew 38 run (Ivey kick)
