World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and The World-Herald's Jake Anderson discussed the latest Nebraska high school sports news in the July 25th episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report brought to you by Premier Dental.
The duo discusses Omaha Burke linebacker Nick Henrich committing to the Huskers, Class C-1 and C-2 players to watch, Omaha Creighton Prep's Akol Arop and Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams earning Nebraska men's basketball offers and much more.
Check out the video podcast below:
