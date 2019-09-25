Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter.
Sautter is joined by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson to discuss early-season storylines for Nebraska high school volleyball, including ratings updates, surprise teams and more.
Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Mike on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.
Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.