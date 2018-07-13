Prep notes: Coaches of the year; New coaches at Lincoln Southeast and more

Russ Ninemire of Omaha in girls basketball and Diane Rouzee of Grand Island in volleyball have been named National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coaches of the year in their respective sport.
They will be recognized July 22 at the annual Nebraska Coaches Association banquet in Lincoln.
NCA Special Awards: Binnie and Dutch (track): Don Perry, York. Ed Johnson (boys basketball): Tim Cannon, Omaha Bryan. Ken Cook (girls basketball): Tim Wilbeck, Centennial. Guy Mytty (wrestling): Alan Pokorny, Bennington. Phyllis Honnor (volleyball): Sue Wewel, Fremont Bergan. Skip Palrang (football): Carl Tesmer, Hastings St. Cecilia. Swede Hawkins/Del Schoenfish (golf): Darrell Hoffman, Beatrice. George O’Boyle (cross country): Roger Wright, Omaha Marian. Jim Farrand (assistant coach): Brendan Dorcey, Wayne; Kevin Hubble, Lincoln East; James Spanel, Norfolk. Friend of High School Sports: Bob Polzin, Awards Unlimited, Lincoln. Media: Ross Jernstrom, WOWT; Larry Puteney, NET. Doyle Denney Heart of a Coach (Fellowship of Christian Athletes): Bill Carlin, Adams Central.
NCA coaches of the year: Football: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic. Volleyball: Diane Rouzee, Grand Island Northwest. Boys basketball: Scott Lamberty, York. Girls basketball: Jennifer Wragge, Elkhorn. Baseball: Kyle Weyers, Wahoo. Swimming: Michael Witt, Lincoln Pius X. Boys cross country: Stephanie Fuehrer, Holdrege. Soccer: Scott Steinbrook, Kearney. Boys track and field: Blair Kalin, Hartington-Newcastle. Girls cross country: Anthony Sigler, Aurora. Golf: Todd Hale, West Holt. Tennis: Chris Stock, Lincoln East. Girls track and field: Nancy Lockmon, Giltner. Softball: Shawn Carr, Crete. Wrestling: Luke Gideon, Mike Max, Burwell.
Scholarships: Ed Johnson: Justin Appleby, O’Neill. NCA-Country Inn: Reagan Janzen, Giltner; Megan Grote, Shickley; Kole Prososki, Fullerton; Sydney Nickerson, Omaha Gross; Alexis Heller, Wisner-Pilger; Brady Glause, Grand Island Northwest; Sheldon Johnsen, Medicine Valley; Braydon Cortney, Sidney
Service awards: 50 years: Doug Nielsen, Lincoln High. 45 years: Roger Wright, Omaha Marian. 40 years: Tom Dickey, Boone Central; Dr. Doug Dolezal, Crete; John Ganser, Sidney; Steve Reeves, Gothenburg; Jeff Ritz, Omaha Skutt; Tom Schoenfelder, Southern Valley; Dave Shrader, Gretna; Jeff Stern, Grand Island; Jack Tarr, Malcolm; John Walsh, Ralston. 35 years: Doug Bartek, Logan View; Ron Blase, Shelton; Tim Fichtner, Milford; Kris Freese, Norfolk Catholic; Mark Hrabik, Syracuse; John Kershaw, Hitchcock County; Todd Porter, Bellevue East; Arlo Wusk, Sterling. 25 years: Aub Boucher, Wood River; Greg Golka, Marian; Jason Hale, Ray Ruybalid, Holdrege; Tom Luxford, South Sioux City; Lisa Mason, Bertrand; Chris Mueller, Norfolk; Rick Petri, Kearney Catholic; Kory Rohde, Hayes Center
New coaches at Southeast
Lincoln Southeast has new coaches in volleyball, wrestling and girls basketball.
Paige Hubl will take over the volleyball program. A four-year starter in three sports at Southeast, she was a captain of the 2012 Nebraska volleyball team. She takes over for Theresa Naumann, who stepped down to take a position at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota.
Ryan Bauer comes from Sandy Creek to be the new wrestling coach. He competed at Kearney High and UNK. He replaces Zach Schnell, who moved to Lincoln Northeast.
New girls basketball coach Isaiah Dell is leaving Crete after five seasons. He takes over for Kara Graham, who recently was named Southeast’s assistant director of athletics and activities.
Gretna hires Ortlieb
Tyler Ortlieb is the next boys soccer coach at Gretna, where he was an assistant the past two seasons for the girls team.
He was an all-state player at Gretna who graduated in 2010. He played at UNO and Hastings.
New Packers coach
Omaha South’s new football coach is former Omaha Bryan assistant James Patterson.
He replaces Chris Fant, who will coach Omaha Northwest this season.
