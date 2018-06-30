Lincoln Southwest clinches Class A All-Sports Award with a strong spring season

A strong spring-sports season clinched Lincoln Southwest’s first World-Herald Class A All-Sports grand championship since 2012 and a scoring record for girls sports.
The Silver Hawks led the scoring after each season, with their advantage over five-time defending champion Millard West 77.5-66.5 after the winter season.
Then came spring, and Southwest scored 70 points to salt away a 157.5-104.5 win over the Wildcats. Its boys scored 40 points for being second (by a half-point) in track and field, third in golf, fourth in the final soccer rankings and fifth in the final baseball rankings.
The Silver Hawks’ girls produced 30 points on a state track title, a No. 3 ranking in soccer and an eighth-place finish in tennis. That sewed up their repeat All-Sports title, which was the school’s fourth overall for girls.
Their 97.5 points bettered the 97 by Omaha Marian in 2000 as the Class A girls record.
Omaha Creighton Prep was the boys pacesetter for the sixth consecutive year and 20th time since the newspaper began its All-Sports Award in 1950.
Southwest matched Prep with three state titles. Besides girls track, the Silver Hawks were champions in boys tennis and girls swimming. Prep’s titles were in swimming, basketball and baseball.
Southwest’s other placings were second in boys cross country, girls golf and softball and fourth in girls cross country, volleyball and girls basketball. Southwest’s All-Sports lead in girls over runner-up Omaha Marian was 97.5-73.
Prep almost hit the century mark, finishing with 99 points. Kearney was second with 66 — the Bearcats had their best finish in boys since winning in 2007 — and Southwest third with 60.
Besides its state titles, Prep was second in tennis, fourth in football and golf and fifth in cross country, soccer and track.
New classifications
While it’s true Elkhorn South will be in Class A next year for All-Sports Award consideration, not all of its teams will be in the state’s largest class.
Starting this fall, boys- or girls-only enrollments will determine the order of schools for classification. Elkhorn South’s boys will be in Class A, but the school’s girls will be in Class B for softball, volleyball, basketball and soccer.
Football has a new classification system and there will be 32 schools in Class A for the next two seasons. But other team sports will retain the present system of the 28 largest schools assigned to the state’s largest class.
The four smallest schools in Class A for boys sports — boys basketball is the sport that determines All-Sports classification — are No. 25 Bellevue East, No. 26 Elkhorn South, No. 27 Norfolk and No. 28 Gretna. Class B starts with No. 29 Elkhorn, followed by No. 30 Lincoln Pius X, No. 31 Columbus and No. 32 South Sioux City.
But in girls, No. 25 is Bellevue East, No. 26 is Norfolk, No. 27 is Gretna and No. 28 is Pius X. Columbus starts Class B at No. 29, with North Platte at No. 30, Elkhorn South at No. 31 and Elkhorn at No. 32. Class B schools that have co-op sponsorship teams, such as Columbus with Columbus Scotus for softball, can affect the classification order.
Class A state champions
Girls golf: Elkhorn South. Boys tennis: Lincoln Southwest. Softball: Papillion-La Vista. Cross country: Papillion-La Vista South boys, Millard West girls. Volleyball: Omaha Marian. Football: Omaha North. Wrestling: Lincoln East. Swimming: Omaha Creighton Prep boys, Southwest girls. Girls basketball: Omaha Westside. Boys basketball: Creighton Prep. Boys soccer: Kearney. Girls soccer: Millard North. Girls tennis: Lincoln East. Track and field: Lincoln High boys, Southwest girls. Baseball: Creighton Prep. Boys golf: Norfolk. Combined boys-girls: Lincoln Southwest 157.5, Millard West 104.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 99, Lincoln East 98.5, Millard North 94.5, Kearney 84, Papillion-La Vista 81.5, Lincoln Pius X 75.5, Millard South 73.5, Omaha Westside 72, Omaha Burke 55.5, Omaha Marian 55.5, Papillion-La Vista South 46, Lincoln Southeast 33, Lincoln High 34.5, Omaha North 33, Bellevue West 30, Grand Island 29, Norfolk 27.5, Omaha Central 24, Fremont 20.5, North Platte 18.5, Lincoln North Star 18, Omaha Bryan 14, Omaha South 14, Papio South 12.5, Bellevue East 3, Lincoln NE 3
Boys: Omaha Creighton Prep 99, Kearney 66, Lincoln SW 60, Omaha Burke 55.5, Millard West 48.5, Lincoln East 43, Millard South 39, Omaha Westside 32, Bellevue West 30, Lincoln Pius X 27.5, Papillion-La Vista 22.5, Lincoln High 21.5, Millard North 21.5, Omaha Central 21, Fremont 20.5, Norfolk 20.5, Omaha North 20, Grand Island 16.5, Omaha Bryan 14, Papillion-La Vista South 12.5, Omaha South 12, Lincoln SE 11.5, Lincoln North Star 10.5, North Platte 10.5, Bellevue East 3, Lincoln NE 3
Girls: Lincoln Southwest 97.5, Millard North 73, Papillion-La Vista 59, Millard West 56, Lincoln East 55.5, Omaha Marian 55.5, Lincoln Pius X 48, Omaha Westside 40, Millard South 34.5, Papillion-La Vista South 33.5, Lincoln Southeast 21.5, Kearney 18, Lincoln High 13, Omaha North 13, Grand Island 12.5, North Platte 8, Lincoln North Star 7.5, Norfolk 7, Omaha Central 3, Omaha South 2
Point system
» The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, though there are six classes in football, volleyball and basketball.
» Boys basketball classifications are applied to the All-Sports Awards. Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, with D-1 and D-2 forming Class D.
» The All-Sports point system awards 20 points for a first-place rating in football, volleyball and basketball; 15 for track, wrestling, soccer, softball and baseball; and 10 for all other sports. The scoring value in each sport diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16, 15-13.5-12, 10-9-8.
» Final World-Herald ratings are the basis for All-Sports scoring in football, volleyball, softball, basketball, baseball and soccer. State-meet placings dictate points in other sports. Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits.
