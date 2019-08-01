Though he didn’t suit up for games, Gene Craig was an important member of the Omaha Northwest athletic community.

Craig, a longtime custodian at the school, died unexpectedly July 26. He was 63.

“Gene was a friend, not only to our athletes but everyone at the school,’’ Huskies Athletic Director Andy Wane said. “He was just a real genuine guy.’’

Wane said Craig loved to be a part of the athletic events and spent countless hours in the gymnasium.

“When we had our winter banquet, Gene could get up and talk about the players without any kind of a script,’’ Wane said. “He loved them, and they loved him back.’’

Craig also loved talking about his days working at the now closed Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack. He had worked at Northwest the past 18 years.

“He had a lot of fond memories of Ak-Sar-Ben,’’ Wane said. “You could tell it still held a special place in his heart.’’

Craig was working at Northwest last week preparing classrooms for the start of school when he collapsed.

“It’s been a tough week for us here,’’ Wane said. “Gene really was an important part of our community.’’

Wane added that Huskies volleyball coach Shannon Walker hopes to have warmup T-shirts made to honor Craig. On the front will be the words “Work Like Gene” written in flannel letters.

“Gene worked hard and always wore a flannel shirt,’’ the athletic director said. “I think those shirts would be a great tribute to him.”

A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Roeder Mortuary, 49th & Ames.

