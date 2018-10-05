It’s been 13 years since Omaha Burke qualified for the state softball tournament, and Jeff Sturgeon doesn’t want to miss the moment.
The biggest game of the two-year turnaround Sturgeon has engineered as the Burke coach ended with an 11-3 Bulldog victory in six innings Friday over Lincoln North Star that sent the Bulldogs to state for the first time since 2005.
Unofficial pairings have the 21-10 Bulldogs playing Gretna in the first round Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. That’s a game Sturgeon refuses to miss despite what happened on Thursday.
What the Bulldogs coach thought was another bout with migraine headaches turned out to be a baseball-sized tumor on his brain’s left frontal lobe. Sturgeon said Friday that the tumor had grown so big it had pushed over to the right side, causing more pressure and pain.
During Thursday’s first-round game at the Bair Complex in Lincoln against Omaha South, Sturgeon was so debilitated by the pain that his daughter and assistant coach Jordyn Sturgeon had to call the pitches for the second half of the game against the Packers.
“Then the pain subsided, but as soon as the (Lincoln) North Star game was over, it hit me pretty hard for about 10-12 minutes,” Sturgeon said. “So one of the parents drove me to the hospital.”
Sturgeon eventually ended up at Methodist for a series of tests that uncovered the growth he said is on the outside between the skull and cover of the brain.
“That means there’s less of a chance it’s cancerous and easier to remove,” Sturgeon said. “It’s not attached to the brain where it would cause personality changes.”
Burke won that Thursday game against the Gators to advance to the championship game of the District A-7 tournament Friday against North Star. Sturgeon followed along from his hospital room with a stats app and FaceTime video broadcast by one of the Burke parents.
Sturgeon’s doctor originally scheduled the surgery for Wednesday, but Sturgeon told her he already had an out-of-town event scheduled for that day.
“The plan was to put together a team to do the surgery and scheduled it for Wednesday,” Sturgeon said. “I told her our softball team just qualified for state for the first time in 13 years, and I’d like to partake in that event, drive out there and be supportive.”
Sturgeon said the doctor gave her blessing and scheduled the surgery for Oct. 17 and prescribed some medicine that will help keep the swelling in check.
“She wished I wouldn’t have asked that, but she understands,” Sturgeon said. “My plan is to go out and coach and maintain strict direction on what to and what not to do. I’ll be out there.”
Sturgeon addressed the team via phone after defeating North Star, then surprised his players by showing up for a team dinner at the Burke cafeteria about 30 minutes after he’d been discharged from the hospital.
All seven Class A district champions won their title games by run-ruling their opponents. North Star was the lone top seed that did not win its district, but the Gators have unofficially clinched the lone wild card and will play top-ranked, undefeated and defending champion Papillion-La Vista in Wednesday’s first round.
The other two first-round games in Class A will be Millard South-Omaha Marian and Millard West-Lincoln Southwest.
The Monarchs clubbed four home runs Friday in a 12-0 victory over Fremont in the A-1 title game. Madeline Vejvoda had two of those for five RBIs, while Mia Jarecki and winning pitcher Jordyn Bahl clubbed two-run home runs.
Papillion-La Vista is the only team that has qualified for all 26 state tournaments, and the Monarchs have won 14 state titles.
Gretna qualified for state in the school’s first season in Class A by defeating Lincoln Southeast 13-5 in six innings. The 21-6 Dragons, who got two home runs apiece from Emily Reid and Maeya Gydesen and one by Brooke Andrews to lead off the game, won the 2015 Class B title and were the runner-up in 2016.
Lincoln Southwest defeated Norfolk 12-0 in the A-3 title game, Millard West beat Papillion-La Vista South 11-1 for the A-4 title, Millard South won A-5 by shutting out Bellevue West 10-0, and Omaha Marian beat Grand Island 12-3 for the A-6 crown.
North Platte was the only No. 1 seed to win a Class B district championship. The Bulldogs defeated Gering 12-3 to win the B-6 championship in Scottsbluff.
After falling 14-0 to Elkhorn on Friday morning, Omaha Skutt bounced back to defeat the top-ranked Antlers 6-2 and 7-2 late Friday to win the B-1 tournament title at Ralston. Omaha Gross will make its first appearance at state in 10 years after defeating Norris 8-7 in the B-2 title game in Auburn.
Blair earned its first trip to state since 2014 by defeating top-seeded Bennington twice, including a 3-2 win in the title game, to take the B-3 tournament crown. Defending Class B champion Crete emerged unscathed from the rugged C-4 district in David City with an 11-3 victory over Fairbury.
Hastings is set to make its fourth consecutive appearance at state following a 13-0 victory over Grand Island Northwest in the B-5 title game. Elkhorn and Beatrice earned the two Class B wild card berths.
The field for the Class C tournament won’t be set until the C-6 tournament in Lexington is completed Saturday. Five teams — Auburn, West Point GACC, Milford, Centennial and Wayne — all qualified Friday by winning their districts.
