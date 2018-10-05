NORFOLK, Neb. — The rivalry between Norfolk Catholic and Battle Creek dates to the 1980s, but with considerable district ramifications in Class C-2, the only contest that mattered to these squads was played Friday night.
The game, a 21-7 victory by the second-ranked Knights, required a win in the turnover battle and some solid goal-line defense to overcome an outstanding defensive effort by the Braves (4-3).
“We knew this would be a good team. I told our kids all week this would be a 48-minute game,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said.
Battle Creek allowed the Knights (6-1) 26 first-half rushing yards, and a total of 64 yards on the ground in the game — limiting Dylan Kautz to 54 yards on 23 carries and Evan Smith to 10 yards on nine tries.
“We knew that Dylan is one of their main guys, and the Smith kid. We just did a good job — I can’t say enough good things about the defensive plan our coaching staff put together,” Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said. “It was a great game plan, and our kids went out and executed it. Our kids really played hard tonight; we did the things we needed to to win. We just couldn’t get those points when we needed them.”
A Battle Creek fumble late in the first quarter, recovered by Wyatt Smydra on the Battle Creek 21-yard line, set up the first of three touchdown passes by Norfolk Catholic sophomore Cayden Cunningham — and the first of two scoring receptions by Ryan Vetter, who took this one into the end zone on third-and-goal from the 5 for a 7-0 lead.
The Braves’ defense prevented further damage after another Battle Creek fumble at its own 41 when defensive standout Dylan Mettler intercepted Norfolk Catholic’s Nate Brungardt, the first throw in Mettler’s return to action from an opening-game injury.
In all, Battle Creek lost two fumbles and an interception, and all were costly. But the Battle Creek offense still had chances.
Three times Battle Creek moved the ball inside the Norfolk Catholic 10-yard line and the Braves came up empty on each occasion — the first when defensive ends Joe Teten and Ethan Piper hurried quarterback Ty Heimes into an incompletion on fourth-and-goal from the 8; the second time when Teten first batted, then intercepted a Heimes screen pass on fourth-and-goal from the 7 and returned it 36 yards up the sideline ; and the third time, Battle Creek turned the ball over on downs at the Norfolk Catholic 7.
Following Battle Creek’s third empty trip in the red zone, the Knights added a 69-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham to Jack Marsden with just over eight minutes left to play to increase their lead to 21-0.
Cunningham wasn’t asked to throw often, but he completed 5-of-8 passes for 113 yards.
Battle Creek (4-3)...................0 0 0 7— 7
At Norfolk Catholic (6-1)..........7 0 7 7—21
First quarter
NC: Ryan Vetter 5 pass from Cayden Cunningham (Riley Carlson kick), 1:43
Third quarter
NC: Vetter 10 pass from Cunningham (Carlson kick), 7:29
Fourth quarter
NC: Jack Marsden 69 pass from Cunningham (Carlson kick), 8:28
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.