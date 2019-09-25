High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 26.

* * *

Top games

Volleyball: Weston Invitational (at Papillion-La Vista), Friday-Saturday; Lincoln Pius X tournament, Saturday

Softball: Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Bair Fields, Saturday

Cross country: UNK Invitational, Monday at Kearney Country Club. Class C girls at 1 p.m., Class A girls at 1:30, followed by C boys, A boys, D girls, B girls, D boys, B boys, final race at 4:30 p.m.

Tennis: Omaha Westside Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Monday at Koch Center

Golf: Metro Conference, 9 a.m. Tuesday at Elmwood Park, Omaha; River Cities Conference, 9 a.m. Tuesday at Benson Park, Omaha; Eastern Midlands Conference, Tuesday at Bay Hills, Plattsmouth

Notables

11-man Football

Parker Janky, Grand Island Northwest: Tied the Class B state record of four field goals in a game, making one each quarter in a 26-8 win at Aurora.

Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast: Bulled through Lincoln East for 219 yards — his third 200-yard game in a row — in a 28-6 win.

Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt: Ran for two scores and threw for two in a 28-7 win at York.

Brayden Splater, Norfolk: Had 34 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Lincoln Northeast.

David Lilly, Wahoo Neumann: Ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns and had 13 tackles in a 35-0 win over Lincoln Christian.

Lane Zimmerman, Ashland-Greenwood: Had seven catches for 125 yards and two scores in a 46-14 win at Boys Town.

Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell: Is averaging 14.8 yards a carry after running for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-12 win at Bridgeport.

Coulter Thiele, Oakland-Craig: Scored on three of his four carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass during a 56-point first half as the Knights won 68-0.

Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD: Threw for 318 yards and ran for 122, with four touchdowns, in a 40-32 win at Norfolk Catholic to protect the Wolverines’ No. 1 ranking in Class C-2.

Tommy Stevens, Ord: His 301 yards — 220 before halftime — and four touchdowns rushing paced a 44-21 win at Central City.

Jarrett Synek, Hastings: Threw for five touchdowns and 266 yards in a 45-0 win over Gering.

Brody Krall, Fairbury: The Jeffs gave Falls City its first loss as he ran for 219 yards and scored on a 77-yard run and 93-yard kick return in a 28-7 win.

Dalton Meck, Douglas County West: Ran for 155 yards and three TDs against Schuyler.

Eight-man

Justin Erb, Wakefield: His 409 yards rushing and six total touchdowns fueled a 58-24 upset of Eight Man-1 No. 1 Norfolk Lutheran.

Eli Hayes, Clarkson/Leigh: Had three return touchdowns — two kickoffs and a pick-six — and ran for another score in a 42-point second quarter that paced a 64-20 win at Lincoln Parkview.

Logan Wiedel and Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central: Wiedel’s six touchdown passes, half to Heinrichs, led a 68-50 win over Exeter/Milligan/Friend. Wiedel threw for 329 yards and ran for a 43-yard go-ahead touchdown. Heinrichs had 165 yards receiving.

Noah Schutte, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Had 12 catches for 185 yards and two fourth-quarter scores in a 40-20 win over Osmond.

Jacob Hoffman, Plainview: After hitting Randolph for 303 yards rushing, he had 217 with four touchdowns in a 66-0 win at Emerson-Hubbard.

Six-man

Justus Bader and Quinston Larsen, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran: The Red Hornets beat Santee 72-18 win as Bader threw for 297 yards, ran for 107 and accounted for six touchdowns. Larsen ran for three scores and caught two TD passes.

Dana Hobbs, McCool Junction: Ran for six touchdowns in a 68-15 win over Silver Lake.

Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: Had 500 yards of offense — 252 passing, 248 rushing — and accounted for eight TDs in a 55-53 loss at SEM. He was 18-of-21 passing.

Creyton Line, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Was 10 of 13 for 203 yards and five touchdowns in the win over Spalding Academy.

Gavin Sheen, Wilcox-Hildreth: Threw six touchdown passes in a 61-7 win over St. Edward.

VOLLEYBALL

Ella Matthies, Omaha Roncalli: Had 15 kills in a win over Omaha Mercy.

Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: Had 12 kills and 12 digs in the Lincoln Public Schools Classic final win over Elkhorn South.

Mattie Johnson, Sidney: Picked up career kill No. 1,000 in a win over Alliance.

Halle Pribyl, Meridian: Had 28 kills in a win over HTRS.

Madilyn Siebler, Omaha Westside: Had 17 kills in a win over Omaha Burke.

Lauren Baker, Fremont Bergan: Had 20 kills in a win over Douglas County West.

Leah Bevington, Douglas County West: Had 16 kills in a match against Fremont Bergan.

Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 20 kills in a match against Broken Bow.

Rebecca Halbmaier, Mead: Had 14 kills in a win over East Butler.

Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton: Had 17 kills in a win over Twin River.

Anna Koehler, Platteview: Had 17 kills in a win over Syracuse.

Jessie Moss, Syracuse: Had 13 kills in a match against Platteview.

Sophia Hass, West Point GACC: Had 13 kills in a win over O’Neill.

Georgia Witte, Fremont: Had 12 kills in a win over South Sioux City.

SOFTBALL

Allie Cromer, Elkhorn South: Freshman 3B went 4 for 5 with two homers, two doubles and four RBIs against Papio South. She’s batting .466 with eight homers and 28 RBIs.

GIRLS GOLF

Katie Ruge, Millard North: Led the Mustangs to the Norfolk Invitational team title by shooting 82 at Norfolk Country Club.

Kate Strickland, Lincoln Southwest: Shot a 1-over 73 to win the Norfolk individual title by three strokes.

