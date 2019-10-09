High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 10.

Top games

Volleyball

SkyHawk Invitational at Omaha Skutt, Saturday

Eastern Midlands Conference tournament at Blair, Saturday

Centennial Conference tournament at David City Aquinas, Saturday

Softball

Districts, Classes A and C Thursday, Class B finals (best-of-three) Friday; state starts Wednesday in Hastings

Cross country

Metro Conference, Thursday at Papillion-La Vista South. Girls at 2 p.m., boys at 2:30.

Tennis

Metro Conference finals, 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Hanscom Park

Gretna Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Friday at Koch

Golf

State tournaments: Monday and Tuesday. Class A at Norfolk Country Club; Class B at Elks Country Club, Columbus; Class C at Lake Maloney, North Platte.

Notables

FOOTBALL

Mikey Silva, Omaha South: Ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Lincoln Northeast for the Packers’ fourth win of the year, their most since 2005.

Gabe Conant, Adams Central: His second career 300-yard rushing game — 315 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries — spurred a 49-0 win over Holdrege.

Brett Tinker, Pierce: Put up five touchdowns before halftime in a 56-0 win over Columbus Lakeview.

Gavin Aken, Grand Island: Four of his six carries went for touchdowns in a 69-0 win over Omaha Bryan.

Jacob Keiser, Hartington Cedar Catholic: In his first game since rebreaking bones in a foot, he ran for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 34-7 win over Norfolk Catholic.

Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Scored five touchdowns — one rushing, two receiving, one punt return and one pick-six — in a 46-8 win over Diller-Odell.

Hunter Haughton and Cole Horacek, Fullerton: In their 50-48, two-OT win over Palmer, Haughton accounted for six touchdowns, including three passes to Horacek who also threw him a touchdown pass.

Wyatt Haverluck, Meridian: Rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns in a 64-12 win over Pawnee City.

Braden Klover, Southern: Pounded out 305 yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries in a 60-48 victory over Thayer Central.

Jaxson Kant, Norfolk Lutheran: Returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the first half of a 40-12 win over Elkhorn Valley.

Tristan Nicks, Wilcox-Hildreth: In the Falcons’ 61-60 comeback win over Silver Lake, he ran for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries.

VOLLEYBALL

Skylar McCune, Gretna: Had 21 kills in a match against Omaha Marian.

Katie Mendick, Bellevue East: Had 13 kills in a win over Omaha Burke.

Amanda Wolf, Omaha Burke: Had 18 kills against Bellevue East.

Emily Otten, Omaha Concordia: Had 15 kills against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 16 kills against Ashland-Greenwood.

Gabby Wilson, Omaha Roncalli: Had 107 assists at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational.

Addie Thomas, Elkhorn: Had 12 kills in a win over Omaha Central.

Paige Fixemer, Millard South: Had 12 kills in a win over Elkhorn South.

Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: Had 16 kills against Waverly.

Lauren Pick, Wayne: Had 19 kills in a win over Stanton.

Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Had 17 kills in a win over Wahoo.

Ashley Ostrand, Pender: Had 13 kills in a win over Tekamah-Herman.

