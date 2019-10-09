High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 10.
Top games
SkyHawk Invitational at Omaha Skutt, Saturday
Eastern Midlands Conference tournament at Blair, Saturday
Centennial Conference tournament at David City Aquinas, Saturday
Districts, Classes A and C Thursday, Class B finals (best-of-three) Friday; state starts Wednesday in Hastings
Metro Conference, Thursday at Papillion-La Vista South. Girls at 2 p.m., boys at 2:30.
Metro Conference finals, 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Hanscom Park
Gretna Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Friday at Koch
State tournaments: Monday and Tuesday. Class A at Norfolk Country Club; Class B at Elks Country Club, Columbus; Class C at Lake Maloney, North Platte.
Notables
Mikey Silva, Omaha South: Ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Lincoln Northeast for the Packers’ fourth win of the year, their most since 2005.
Gabe Conant, Adams Central: His second career 300-yard rushing game — 315 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries — spurred a 49-0 win over Holdrege.
Brett Tinker, Pierce: Put up five touchdowns before halftime in a 56-0 win over Columbus Lakeview.
Gavin Aken, Grand Island: Four of his six carries went for touchdowns in a 69-0 win over Omaha Bryan.
Jacob Keiser, Hartington Cedar Catholic: In his first game since rebreaking bones in a foot, he ran for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 34-7 win over Norfolk Catholic.
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Scored five touchdowns — one rushing, two receiving, one punt return and one pick-six — in a 46-8 win over Diller-Odell.
Hunter Haughton and Cole Horacek, Fullerton: In their 50-48, two-OT win over Palmer, Haughton accounted for six touchdowns, including three passes to Horacek who also threw him a touchdown pass.
Wyatt Haverluck, Meridian: Rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns in a 64-12 win over Pawnee City.
Braden Klover, Southern: Pounded out 305 yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries in a 60-48 victory over Thayer Central.
Jaxson Kant, Norfolk Lutheran: Returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the first half of a 40-12 win over Elkhorn Valley.
Tristan Nicks, Wilcox-Hildreth: In the Falcons’ 61-60 comeback win over Silver Lake, he ran for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries.
Skylar McCune, Gretna: Had 21 kills in a match against Omaha Marian.
Katie Mendick, Bellevue East: Had 13 kills in a win over Omaha Burke.
Amanda Wolf, Omaha Burke: Had 18 kills against Bellevue East.
Emily Otten, Omaha Concordia: Had 15 kills against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 16 kills against Ashland-Greenwood.
Gabby Wilson, Omaha Roncalli: Had 107 assists at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational.
Addie Thomas, Elkhorn: Had 12 kills in a win over Omaha Central.
Paige Fixemer, Millard South: Had 12 kills in a win over Elkhorn South.
Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: Had 16 kills against Waverly.
Lauren Pick, Wayne: Had 19 kills in a win over Stanton.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Had 17 kills in a win over Wahoo.
Ashley Ostrand, Pender: Had 13 kills in a win over Tekamah-Herman.
1995: Ahman Green, Omaha Central
1995: Renee Saunders, Omaha Marian
1996: John Gibson, Papillion-La Vista
1996: Kelly Lindsey, Millard North
1997: Kelly Cizek, Millard South
1997: Matt Davison, Tecumseh
1998: Aaron Golliday, York, and Kristie Korth, Columbus Scotus
1999: Trevor Johnson, Lincoln Northeast, and Laura Pilakowski, Columbus
2000: K.C. Cowgill, Grand Island CC
2000: Richard Ross, Lincoln High
2001: Alex Gordon, Lincoln Southeast, and Laura Spanheimer, Omaha Marian
2002: Kristi Woodard, Bellevue West
2002: Shawn Swan, Ralston
2003: Andy Birkel, Lincoln Southeast, and Christina Houghtelling, Cambridge
2004: Danny Woodhead, North Platte
2004: Jenna Cole, Lincoln East
2005: Robert Rands, Bellevue East, and Megan Neuvirth, West Point CC
2006: Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest, and Amber Hegge, Crofton
2007: Niles Paul, Omaha North, and Amber Hegge, Crofton
2008: John Levorson, Crete, and Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic
2009: Ron Coleman, Omaha North, and Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista
2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central
2010: Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central
2010: Jordan Hooper, Alliance
2011: Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista
2011: Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central
2012: Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South
2012: Mike Shoff, Cambridge
2013: Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey
2013: Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge
2014: Harrison Phillips, Millard West
2014: McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest
2015: Kevin Cahoy, Grand Island
2015: Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X
2016: Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood
2016: Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West
2017: Cam Jurgens, Beatrice
2017: Jess Schlautman, Omaha Skutt
2018: Kanon Koster, Kearney
2018: Kaylnn Meyer, Superior
