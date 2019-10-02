High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 3.
* * *
Top games
Volleyball
Ashland-Greenwood tournament, Thursday-Saturday; Lincoln Northeast Invitational, Friday-Saturday; Millard West, Omaha Duchesne at Papillion-La Vista South triangular, 10 a.m. Saturday
Cross country
Millard West Invitational at Walnut Grove Park, Friday. Girls 4 p.m., boys 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Metro Conference championships, Wednesday and Oct. 10, at Koch Center
Golf districts
Monday: A-1, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; A-2, Lake Maloney, North Platte; A-3, Holmes, Lincoln; A-4, Indian Creek, Omaha; B-1, River Wilds, Blair; B-2, Beatrice CC; B-3, York CC; B-4, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; C-3, Fair Play, Norfolk. Tuesday: C-1, Hidden Valley, Lincoln; C-2, Oakland GC; C-4, Indianhead, Grand Island; Cozad; C-5, Heritage Hills, McCook.
Notables
FOOTBALL
11-Man
Broc Douglass and Carson Cahoy, Grand Island: Douglas caught 10 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns from Cahoy, who threw for 363 yards in the 41-0 win at Lincoln North Star.
Nick Sich, Papillion-La Vista South: Had three touchdowns and 238 yards on 20 carries in a 44-0 win over Lincoln Northeast.
Eli Hustad and Elliott Brown, Elkhorn South: In a 44-0 win at Columbus, Hustad caught three touchdown passes from Brown and each ran for a touchdown.
Tyler Strauss, Fort Calhoun: Shifted to quarterback and scored with 30 seconds left and threw to Kaden Niederklein for the winning 2-point conversion in a 22-21 win over Boys Town.
Cole Payton, Omaha Westside: Junior quarterback ran for 173 yards and five touchdowns and threw for a score in a 49-20 win over rival Omaha Creighton Prep.
Dex Larsen and Livai Opetaia, Blair: In a 57-20 win over South Sioux City, Larsen ran for 218 yards and a touchdown and Opetaia had 105 yards and a score behind the offensive line of Aidan Mohr, Brady Soukup, Tommy Thompson, Wyatt Ogle, TJ Swaney and Jacob Chavez.
Mason Combs, Wilber-Clatonia: On three carries, he scored twice and picked up 143 yards in a 49-0 win over Freeman.
Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic: The 6-foot-6 junior threw for 280 yards and three TDs in a 31-22 win over Minden.
Jason Tovar, Lexington: His 23-yard field goal in the second overtime gave the Minutemen their first win over McCook since 1999.
Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic: Intercepted three passes in a 35-34 loss to Centura.
Eight Man
Lance Paprocki, Clarkson/Leigh: Scored on five of his 10 carries in a 60-6 win over Pender.
Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock: Scored on six of 18 carries and ran for 306 yards in a 58-22 win over Nebraska City Lourdes.
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw: Sophomore ran for 227 yards and three TDs in a 38-7 win over Axtell.
Paxton Ross, Cambridge: Was 8 for 8 with four touchdowns in a 58-8 win at Arapahoe.
Six Man
Will Lawrence, St. Edward: Freshman ran for 405 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-13 win over Elba.
Justis Bader, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran: Threw for four touchdowns, ran for three and picked off two Hampton passes in a 67-20 win.
Devon Johnson, Maywood-Hayes Center: Scored on four of eight carries in a 67-47 comeback win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
VOLLEYBALL
Paige Fixemer, Millard South: Had 32 kills against Millard North.
Eve Fountain, Millard North: Had 18 kills in a win over Millard South.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 25 kills in a win over Ashland-Greenwood.
Kenzie Horihan, Omaha Gross: Had 15 kills in a win over Omaha Concordia.
Chloe Paschal, Papillion-La Vista: Had 14 kills in a win over Millard West.
Emily Otten, Omaha Concordia: Had 16 kills in a match against Omaha Gross.
Rachel MacDonald, Platteview: Had 33 assists in a win over Douglas County West.
Kealy Kiviniemi, Bellevue West: Had 11 kills in a win over Omaha Burke.
Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 12 kills and 15 assists in a match against Omaha Marian.
Lily Teunisse, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Had 16 kills in a win over Conestoga.
Emily Quinn, Mead: Had 46 assists in a win over Louisville.
Maya Couch, David City: Had 14 kills in a win over Schuyler.
Rachel Russell, Nebraska City: Had 16 kills in a win over Ralston.
Emma Hilderbrand, Grand Island: Had 15 kills in a match against Fremont.
SOFTBALL
Katherine Johnson, Millard North: The MaxPreps/NFCA National High School Player of the Week had four homers and 15 RBIs, six coming against Ralston. The freshman outfielder batted .889 and her slugging percentage was 2.333.
Victoria Kniesche, Wayne: Her 20th strikeout of a win over Milford was the 1,000th of her career.
GOLF
Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X: The freshman shot 70 at Highlands in Lincoln to win the Spartan Invitational by nine strokes.
