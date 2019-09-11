High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 12.

* * *

Top games

Volleyball

Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista, 7 p.m. Thursday; Gradoville Invitational at Omaha Bryan, 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday; Millard North Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday

Golf

Omaha Duchesne Invitational, Monday at Stone Creek

Softball

Metro Conference championships, quarterfinals Friday at Dill, semifinals and finals Monday at Hillside

Cross country

Millard South Invitational, Friday at Walnut Grove Park; Kearney Invitational, Friday at Meadowlark Hills

Tennis

Fremont Invitational, Saturday; Millard West Invitational, Monday

NOTABLES

FOOTBALL

Quinston Larsen and Justus Bader, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran: Larsen’s 17 catches in a 66-63 win over Spalding Academy broke the 74-year-old Six Man single-game record by five. He netted three TDs and 217 yards as Bader threw for 369 yards and ran for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Logan Johnson, Bloomfield: Scored all but two points for the Bees — and was the passer on that 2-point conversion — in a 56-26 win at O’Neill St. Mary’s. He ran for seven touchdowns and got an eighth on a pick-six and added three 2-point runs. He had 215 yards rushing on 31 carries.

Nick Bohn, Bennington: Followed a 44-completion, 407-yard game against Omaha Skutt by throwing for 377 yards and three TDs while going 39 of 67 in a 34-20 loss at Waverly.

Isaac Noyd, Cross County: Ran for 359 yards and eight touchdowns, all before halftime, and picked off two passes in a 78-28 win over Palmer.

Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff: Ran for 189 yards, threw for 175 and had three TD runs and the same number of TD passes in a 47-12 win at Hastings.

Jack Cooper and Conner Richmond, Fremont: Cooper threw three of his four touchdown passes to Richmond in a 46-14 win at Omaha Benson.

Cliff Roepke and Ben deMayo, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Roepke’s catches accounted for 257 of deMayo’s 291 yards — they combined for three long touchdown plays — in a 34-28 win over Omaha Gross.

Ben Gebhardt and Jaxson Kant, Norfolk Lutheran: Gebhardt caught three TD passes from Kant, who ran for three touchdowns, and each picked up a fourth score in a season-opening 55-22 win at Winnebago.

Rashad Madden, Ralston: Sophomore scored on four of his 10 carries, gaining 195 yards in a 49-7 win at South Sioux City.

Tyler Wilson, Norfolk: Caught 11 passes for 118 yards and a TD in a 23-14 loss to Elkhorn.

Russ Martinez, Grand Island Central Catholic: Ran for 160 yards and five touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 60-26 win at Superior.

Ethan Baue, Wausa: Ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns and threw for two TDs in a 62-32 loss to CWCE.

Dylan Beutler, BRLD: In the season opener against Hartington Cedar Catholic, he caught four TD passes from Will  Gatzemeyer and had 254 yards receiving.

Jakson Keaschall and Tyce Westland, Pleasanton: In a 45-28 win over Ansley-Litchfield, Keaschall was 21 of 33 for 249 yards and five TDs and Westland had seven catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns with 18 tackles and an interception. Keaschall followed by going 29 of 37 for 310 yards and three TDs in a 35-8 win at Axtell.

Serbando Diaz, Dundy County/Stratton: Scored on four of his eight carries and also caught a TD pass in an 82-34 win at Wauneta-Palisade.

Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley: Scored six touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving and a kickoff return — in a 76-30 win over Giltner.

Hunter Haughton and Isaac Gleason, Fullerton: Warriors cracked the ratings on their 34-16 win over Osceola/High Plains as Haughton threw for 248 yards after 372 on opening night and Gleason caught two TD passes and returned a blocked punt for a score.

Clayton Denker, David City: Scouts are 2-0 after his TD runs of 69 and 67 yards sparked a 37-7 win at Syracuse.

Jacob Stoner, Fillmore Central: Junior quarterback ran for 247 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 145 yards and a TD in a 28-21 win at Holdrege.

Davon Brees, Centennial: Transfer from Seward scored on an 85-yard kickoff return and runs of 80 and 98 yards against Malcolm.

Colton Brummett, Dorchester: Scored on four of his seven carries in a 56-19 win over St. Edward.

VOLLEYBALL

McKenna Greenwell, Fort Calhoun: Set a school record with 40 digs in a win over Omaha Brownell Talbot.

Lauren Pick, Wayne: Had 25 kills in a win over Columbus Scotus.

Aspen Rusher, Kearney: Had 20 kills in a victory over Fremont.

Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 24 kills in a win over Platteview.

Anna Gideon, Burwell: Had 21 kills in a win over Humphrey St. Francis.

Skylar McCune, Gretna: Had 25 kills in a win over Omaha Westside.

Allie DeGroff, Fremont Bergan: Had 14 kills in a win over Arlington.

Chloe Foral, Douglas County West: Had 17 kills in a win over Raymond Central.

Ibi Green, Elkhorn South: Had 21 kills in a win over Bellevue West.

Karrin Jindra, Wisner-Pilger: Had 14 kills in a win over West Point-Beemer.

Kylen Sealock, Lincoln Pius X: Had 13 kills in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: Had 12 kills in a win over Falls City Sacred Heart.

GIRLS GOLF

Katie Ruge, Millard North: Shot 69 at Highlands to win the Lincoln Pius X Shootout.

Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X: Won the Kearney Invitational with a 69 at Awarii Dunes and was runner-up at the Pius meet with a 70.

SOFTBALL

Kynlee Marquez, Southern Valley/Alma: Named the MaxPreps/NFCA national high school player of the week after going 12 for 12 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBIs in a 3-1 week for her team. She was 2-1 on the mound with 24 strikeouts.

Emma Rosonke, Omaha Burke: The returning All-Nebraska outfielder set the all-class state record for longest hitting streak at 36 games. After ending last season with a Class A-record 30, Rosonke topped the all-class record of 35 by Amanda Lehotak of Omaha Gross in 1997.

Sammy Schmidt, Hastings: The freshman outfielder had a double and a triple in consecutive games Monday as the Tigers defeated Beatrice and Grand Island Northwest. Schmidt is batting .667 (16 for 24) with four doubles, three triples, a home run, nine RBIs and 17 runs scored in 12 games.

