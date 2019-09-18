High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 19.
* * *
Top games
Volleyball
Lincoln Public Schools Classic (at Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest), 3 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. Saturday
Phil Wurst Seward Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday
Softball
Monarch Invitational, Friday and Saturday at La Vista City Park
Omaha Westside Invitational, Friday and Saturday
Cross country
Harold Scott Invitational, Pioneers Park, Lincoln, 5 p.m. Thursday
Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational at Boys Town, 5:35 p.m. Tuesday
Tennis
Millard North Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Koch Center
Papillion-La Vista Invitational, 8 a.m. Monday at Koch
Golf
Norfolk Invitational, 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Norfolk Country Club
Bellevue West Invitational, 9 a.m. Monday at Willow Lakes
Notables performances
Football
Jake McGregor and Gage Mill, Omaha Gross: McGregor tied the Class B record with seven touchdown passes in a 54-25 win at South Sioux City. Mill scored four times, twice on throws from McGregor.
Nick Bohn, Bennington: Ran for 150 yards and a touchdown and got to 1,020 yards passing in three games as he threw for 236 yards and five touchdowns in a 43-33 win over then-Class B No. 3 Norris.
Jay Ducker and Zavier Betts, Bellevue West: Each had at least 200 yards — Ducker 280 yards and four touchdowns on 10 rushes and Betts 200 yards and three touchdowns on four catches — in a 51-3 win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Mason Nieman and Zane Schawang, Waverly: In a 48-33 win over Omaha Roncalli, the duo combined for 437 of the Vikings’ school-record 621 rushing yards.
Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth: Pounded out 302 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a 41-15 win over Crete.
Caden Egr, Yutan: Ran through Malcolm for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-0 win.
Trevin Luben, Wahoo: His official rushing total was 269 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in a 28-6 win over Aurora.
Caleb Francl, Grand Island: In a 42-21 win at Papillion-La Vista, he ran for three touchdowns, had six catches for 91 yards and a score and made nine tackles, a pickoff, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Zander Lovejoy, Walthill: Two of his seven touchdowns were on kickoff returns in a 74-43 win over Lewiston.
Kaden Sheridan and David Romo Jr., Omaha Nation: Sheridan threw for four touchdowns against top-ranked Norfolk Lutheran with Romo catching five of his passes for 190 yards and three scores.
Jace Williams, Burwell: Ran for 259 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 48-24 win at Hemingford.
Jakson Keaschall, Tyce Westland, Treven Wendt, Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton: In a 54-42 win over Kenesaw, Keaschall was 21 of 27 for 424 yards and four TDs. Westland caught seven passes for 213 yards and two TDs. Wendt had 150 yards receiving and a TD, Dixon had 103 yards on 13 catches with two TDs.
Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus: Kept the Shamrocks unbeaten by throwing for 256 yards and three TDs and running for two scores in a 40-23 win at West Point-Beemer.
Evan Tessendorf, Columbus Lakeview: The quarterback’s career-high 208 yards with three touchdowns led a 28-6 win over Boone Central.
Ethan Mullally, Austin Endorf and Breckin Peters, North Bend: Mullally ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-28 win at Stanton. Endorf threw for 254 yards and four TDs and Peters had seven catches for 133 yards and three TDs.
Russell and Reid Martinez and Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic: Russell Martinez connected with sophomore Herbek for a 99-yard pass play in a 28-7 win over North Platte St. Patrick’s. Reid, the quarterback’s cousin, caught a 62-yard TD pass and intercepted two passes.
Sean Hampton, Gibbon: The Buffaloes broke a 13-game losing streak, beating Hastings St. Cecilia 21-7 as he ran for 188 yards on 35 carries with a touchdown.
Carson Oestreich and Brett Tinker, Pierce: Oestreich shifted to quarterback because of an early-game shoulder injury to Dalton Freeman, then ran for 117 of his 160 yards after halftime and scored twice in a 28-14 win at Ord. Tinker ran for more than 200 yards.
Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County: Pounded Mullen for 287 yards and two touchdowns in a 60-52 win.
Paxton Ross, Cambridge: Accounted for eight touchdowns and 361 yards rushing and passing in a 96-18 win at Bayard.
Gabe Conant, Adams Central: Five touchdowns — including on a catch and an interception — paced a 42-0 win over Lincoln Lutheran.
VOLLEYBALL
Mya Larson, Wahoo: Had 29 kills in a win over Norfolk Catholic.
Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: Had 27 kills in a victory over Elkhorn South.
Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Had 24 kills and eight blocks in a match against Papillion-La Vista.
Liz Tomlin, Lincoln Southwest: Had 19 kills in a win over Omaha Westside.
Eve Fountain, Millard North: Had 16 kills in a win over Bellevue East.
Kaley Cubrich, Omaha Burke: Had 35 assists in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Brianna Lemke, Mead: Had 20 kills in a win over Humphrey St. Francis.
Liv Reitsma, Bellevue East: Had 13 kills in a win over Lincoln High.
Cassidy Hoffman, Clarkson/Leigh: Had 14 kills in a win over Pender.
Masa Scheierman, York: Had 15 kills in a win over Ralston.
Jessie Moss, Syracuse: Had 21 kills in a win over Lincoln Christian.
Carrie Beethe, Johnson County: Had 14 kills in a win over Palmyra.
CROSS COUNTRY
Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star: Led a 1-3-4-7-8 finish for the victorious Gators at the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Central Invitational.
GOLF
Danica Badura, Aurora: Her 7-under 63 at Quail Run in Columbus won the Columbus Lakeview Invitational and could be the lowest score ever in the state by a girl during the high school season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.