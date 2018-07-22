The team that reached the American Legion World Series final last year took a step toward that goal Sunday night.
Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) defeated host Roof Tech (Millard West) 6-3 in the Area A-4 tournament. The victory assures Five Points of a berth in the 16-team state tournament that begins Saturday.
“It’s nice to be going back to state,” coach Pat Mooney said. “We’ll get tomorrow off and then try to line up our pitching.”
The key pitcher for the Junior Jays Sunday was Max Mandel. He scattered six hits in 6 2⁄3 innings before reaching the Legion pitch limit of 105.
Mandel said that performance wasn’t expected after the way he was throwing in the bullpen before the game.
“I told our coach that I felt like I had nothing,” he said. “But once the game started, I settled in and had some things working for me.”
It also helped when Five Points scored six runs in the third inning. Nico Sall had a two-run single , and Nate Witkowski added a two-run triple.
“We had some big hits that inning,” Mooney said. “We were making their starter work.”
And a potential sacrifice bunt by No. 9 batter Graham Lorenz turned into a single after an infield miscue. Five Points scored five of its six runs with two outs.
“We didn’t make that play and it energized them,” Roof Tech coach Steve Frey said. “But it’s a learning moment for our guys and hopefully we don’t make that mistake again.”
Roof Tech pushed across a pair of runs in the fifth on a single by Paul Hinton and one in the sixth on a run-scoring groundout by Jackson Meier. But with two on and two out in the seventh, reliever Evan Sanders retired Tyler Bandiera to end the game.
The loss was Roof Tech’s first of the double-elimination tournament. Roof Tech will play Ortho Nebraska (Elkhorn) in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Monday.
The winner will play Five Points for the Area A-4 title at 4 p.m. Tuesday. If the Prep squad loses the first game, a second game will follow.
Since both the winner and runner-up of each Class A area tourney advance to state, Five Points knows it’s in.
“That’s a good feeling,” Mandel said. “We had some blunders in the middle of the season but we’ve been playing a lot better lately.”
Millard South right fielder Dylan Wagner makes a diving catch of a sinking line drive off of the bat of Omaha Creighton Prep's Drew Dunham for the last out of the fifth inning during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament. The score was tied and Prep had runners on second and third with two outs.
Millard South's Kyle Perry celebrates score Millard South's first run in the fourth inning as Omaha Creighton Prep catcher Owen Richter fields the throw late during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
Creighton Prep's Michael Sakowski scores in the sixth inning in front of Millard South Omaha catcher Drew Wessel during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament. Sakowski was pinch running for Dylan Phillips.
Millard South's Jake Gish slams the bat into the ground after striking out in the bottom of the fourth with a runner on as Omaha Creighton Prep catcher Owen Richter watches during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
Creighton Prep's Michael Sakowski celebrates scoring in the sixth inning against Millard South Omaha during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament. Sakowski was pinch running for Dylan Phillips.
Photos: Omaha Creighton Prep wins third straight Class A baseball title
Creighton Prep and Millard South face off for the Class A title.
1 of 16
Omaha Creighton Prep's Eric Allbery, right, jumps on the dog pile as they celebrate their win over Millard South for the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Dylan Phillips throws his hat into the air after the last out against Millard South during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South right fielder Dylan Wagner makes a diving catch of a sinking line drive off of the bat of Omaha Creighton Prep's Drew Dunham for the last out of the fifth inning during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament. The score was tied and Prep had runners on second and third with two outs.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Dylan Phillips started the game against Millard South during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Josh Renken loses his hat while pitching against Omaha Creighton Prep during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Kyle Perry celebrates score Millard South's first run in the fourth inning as Omaha Creighton Prep catcher Owen Richter fields the throw late during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Michael Sakowski scores in the sixth inning in front of Millard South Omaha catcher Drew Wessel during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament. Sakowski was pinch running for Dylan Phillips.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Michael Sakowski celebrates scoring in the sixth inning against Millard South Omaha. Sakowski was pinch running for Dylan Phillips.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jake Gish slams the bat into the ground after striking out in the bottom of the fourth with a runner on as Omaha Creighton Prep catcher Owen Richter watches during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South Noah Wallace catches a ball hit by Omaha Creighton Prep's Zach Frimature during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's slides into third base after hitting a third inning triple as Millard South third basemen Noah Greise fields the ball during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Dylan Phillips started the game against Millard South during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep catcher Owen Richter tackles Omaha Creighton Prep pitcher Dylan Phillips after the last out against Millard South during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Drew Gilin tries to throw out Omaha Creighton Prep's Cam Blossom on a play that scored the first run of the game during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Michael Sakowski celebrates scoring in the sixth inning against Millard South Omaha during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament. Sakowski was pinch running for Dylan Phillips.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Josh Renken loses his hat while pitching against Omaha Creighton Prep during the Class A Nebraska state baseball tournament.
