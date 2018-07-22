The team that reached the American Legion World Series final last year took a step toward that goal Sunday night.

Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) defeated host Roof Tech (Millard West) 6-3 in the Area A-4 tournament. The victory assures Five Points of a berth in the 16-team state tournament that begins Saturday.

“It’s nice to be going back to state,” coach Pat Mooney said. “We’ll get tomorrow off and then try to line up our pitching.”

The key pitcher for the Junior Jays Sunday was Max Mandel. He scattered six hits in 6 2⁄3 innings before reaching the Legion pitch limit of 105.

Mandel said that performance wasn’t expected after the way he was throwing in the bullpen before the game.

“I told our coach that I felt like I had nothing,” he said. “But once the game started, I settled in and had some things working for me.”

It also helped when Five Points scored six runs in the third inning. Nico Sall had a two-run single , and Nate Witkowski added a two-run triple.

“We had some big hits that inning,” Mooney said. “We were making their starter work.”

And a potential sacrifice bunt by No. 9 batter Graham Lorenz turned into a single after an infield miscue. Five Points scored five of its six runs with two outs.

“We didn’t make that play and it energized them,” Roof Tech coach Steve Frey said. “But it’s a learning moment for our guys and hopefully we don’t make that mistake again.”

Roof Tech pushed across a pair of runs in the fifth on a single by Paul Hinton and one in the sixth on a run-scoring groundout by Jackson Meier. But with two on and two out in the seventh, reliever Evan Sanders retired Tyler Bandiera to end the game.

The loss was Roof Tech’s first of the double-elimination tournament. Roof Tech will play Ortho Nebraska (Elkhorn) in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Monday.

The winner will play Five Points for the Area A-4 title at 4 p.m. Tuesday. If the Prep squad loses the first game, a second game will follow.

Since both the winner and runner-up of each Class A area tourney advance to state, Five Points knows it’s in.

“That’s a good feeling,” Mandel said. “We had some blunders in the middle of the season but we’ve been playing a lot better lately.”

Roof Tech.....................000 021 0—3 6 0

Five Points Bank...........006 000 x—6 6 1

W: Mandel. L: Young. S: Sanders. 3B: FPB, Witkowski.

