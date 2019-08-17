Meet senior quarterback Wyatt Pryor of Woodbine and his top target, brother Layne

Wyatt Pryor, left, already ranks 16th in Iowa eight-man history with 5,055 passing yards. Layne Pryor already ranks 21st in eight-man history with 1,844 receiving yards and is on pace to challenge the record of 3,645 by 2017 Ar-We-Va graduate Derek Schurke.

They have a chance to become the most prolific pass-catch duo in the history of Iowa eight-man football, and they share the same bedroom.

Meet senior quarterback Wyatt Pryor of Woodbine and his top target, junior brother Layne. And if you think those years of bedroom conversations are paying off, you’re right.

“We’ve talked about this late at night since we’ve been in grade school, about when Wyatt’s a senior and I’m a junior, we’re going to do big things at Woodbine,” Layne Pryor said. “It’s kind of surreal that it’s already here.”

Wyatt Pryor, who says he’s 6-foot-1½ and 180 pounds, already ranks 16th in Iowa eight-man history with 5,055 passing yards (Jake Danner of Ar-We-Va has the record at 7,536). He’s also 14th on the career pass completions list with 344 and 20th in touchdown passes with 62. He also plays outside linebacker for the Tigers.

Woodbine coach Dustin Crook said effort and intelligence are his quarterback’s biggest strengths.

“Probably the hardest-working guy on our team,” he said. “Works for everything he gets. He puts in all the extra time and effort for everything. He’s very smart when it comes to deciphering defenses, making the right calls. He throws his guys open very well.”

At 6-3 and 215, Layne Pryor uses his physical gifts to dominate at wide receiver and middle linebacker. He already ranks 21st in eight-man history with 1,844 receiving yards and is on pace to challenge the record of 3,645 by 2017 Ar-We-Va graduate Derek Schurke. He ranks 18th in career receptions with 114. Last year, he led the team with 53 solo tackles and 29.5 assists.

For an understanding of Layne Pryor’s versatility, he won the Class 1-A state discus title last spring at 155 feet, 3 inches, and missed placing in the 400 hurdles by three-hundredths of a second. He joined his older brother on Woodbine’s fifth-place 1,600-meter relay team.

“He’s a monster in the weight room,” Crook said of the younger Pryor. “There’s nobody even close on our team. He’s very powerful and explosive.”

On an eight-man field, he’s a mismatch.

“His hands — some of the stuff he pulls down with one hand, us coaches just kind of look at each other,” Crook said. “And he loves to block. He destroys defensive backs. Nobody matches up with him at our level.”

The combination of their physical skills and innate ability to read one another is daunting for the opposition.

“We kind of just look at each other,” Wyatt Pryor said. “We have signals, all kinds of stuff that we’re doing back and forth to each other. A lot of it comes from playing in the yard, throwing the ball back and forth.”

The Pryors are a farm family. Adam and Melanie Pryor also have 12-year-old triplets: Jack, Brody and Katy. All are budding athletes. Wyatt and Layne showed cattle at two recent county fairs and missed practice Aug. 12 and 13 because they were showing calves at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

“I love the farm life,” Layne said. “I think it’s taught me and Wyatt a lot of life lessons. Some kids, they think of football as work. When I get to go to football practice every day, I think about it as having fun, because my dad has taught us what work is.”

While Layne is more likely to crack a joke than his more reserved older brother, he has learned when it’s time to get serious.

“Usually Wyatt will just give me a look, and I’ll know that it’s time to quit,” he said.

Woodbine finished 5-4 last season, starting 1-4 before winning four straight. Wyatt believes his team was “afraid to fail” in the first part of the year before loosening up down the stretch.

They can’t wait to begin the season they’ve been plotting in their bedroom for years.

“I certainly have no doubt in my mind that we can win every game,” Layne Pryor said. “That’s just how I am.”

