Wyatt Pryor, left, already ranks 16th in Iowa eight-man history with 5,055 passing yards. Layne Pryor already ranks 21st in eight-man history with 1,844 receiving yards and is on pace to challenge the record of 3,645 by 2017 Ar-We-Va graduate Derek Schurke.
They have a chance to become the most prolific pass-catch duo in the history of Iowa eight-man football, and they share the same bedroom.
Meet senior quarterback Wyatt Pryor of Woodbine and his top target, junior brother Layne. And if you think those years of bedroom conversations are paying off, you’re right.
“We’ve talked about this late at night since we’ve been in grade school, about when Wyatt’s a senior and I’m a junior, we’re going to do big things at Woodbine,” Layne Pryor said. “It’s kind of surreal that it’s already here.”
Wyatt Pryor, who says he’s 6-foot-1½ and 180 pounds, already ranks 16th in Iowa eight-man history with 5,055 passing yards (Jake Danner of Ar-We-Va has the record at 7,536). He’s also 14th on the career pass completions list with 344 and 20th in touchdown passes with 62. He also plays outside linebacker for the Tigers.
Woodbine coach Dustin Crook said effort and intelligence are his quarterback’s biggest strengths.
“Probably the hardest-working guy on our team,” he said. “Works for everything he gets. He puts in all the extra time and effort for everything. He’s very smart when it comes to deciphering defenses, making the right calls. He throws his guys open very well.”
At 6-3 and 215, Layne Pryor uses his physical gifts to dominate at wide receiver and middle linebacker. He already ranks 21st in eight-man history with 1,844 receiving yards and is on pace to challenge the record of 3,645 by 2017 Ar-We-Va graduate Derek Schurke. He ranks 18th in career receptions with 114. Last year, he led the team with 53 solo tackles and 29.5 assists.
For an understanding of Layne Pryor’s versatility, he won the Class 1-A state discus title last spring at 155 feet, 3 inches, and missed placing in the 400 hurdles by three-hundredths of a second. He joined his older brother on Woodbine’s fifth-place 1,600-meter relay team.
“He’s a monster in the weight room,” Crook said of the younger Pryor. “There’s nobody even close on our team. He’s very powerful and explosive.”
On an eight-man field, he’s a mismatch.
“His hands — some of the stuff he pulls down with one hand, us coaches just kind of look at each other,” Crook said. “And he loves to block. He destroys defensive backs. Nobody matches up with him at our level.”
The combination of their physical skills and innate ability to read one another is daunting for the opposition.
“We kind of just look at each other,” Wyatt Pryor said. “We have signals, all kinds of stuff that we’re doing back and forth to each other. A lot of it comes from playing in the yard, throwing the ball back and forth.”
The Pryors are a farm family. Adam and Melanie Pryor also have 12-year-old triplets: Jack, Brody and Katy. All are budding athletes. Wyatt and Layne showed cattle at two recent county fairs and missed practice Aug. 12 and 13 because they were showing calves at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
“I love the farm life,” Layne said. “I think it’s taught me and Wyatt a lot of life lessons. Some kids, they think of football as work. When I get to go to football practice every day, I think about it as having fun, because my dad has taught us what work is.”
While Layne is more likely to crack a joke than his more reserved older brother, he has learned when it’s time to get serious.
“Usually Wyatt will just give me a look, and I’ll know that it’s time to quit,” he said.
Woodbine finished 5-4 last season, starting 1-4 before winning four straight. Wyatt believes his team was “afraid to fail” in the first part of the year before loosening up down the stretch.
They can’t wait to begin the season they’ve been plotting in their bedroom for years.
“I certainly have no doubt in my mind that we can win every game,” Layne Pryor said. “That’s just how I am.”
Front row, from left: Sam Sims, Grand Island; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; James Burks, Omaha Burke; Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt. Second row, from left: D.J. Gross, McCook; Garrett Snodgrass, York; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli. Third row, from left: Joseph Krause, Seward; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke. Back row, from left: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Mehki Butler, Omaha North; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; Noah Stafursky, York. Not pictured: Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
