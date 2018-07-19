COUNCIL BLUFFS — Duncan Patterson knew his Council Bluffs St. Albert baseball team had reached a crossroads in its season.
On June 13, the Falcons had lost four straight by a combined score of 36-10. But it wasn’t so much the results as it was their approach that bothered him most.
They had a heart-to-heart talk in the small parking lot just beyond the right field fence at their field.
“We just kind of opened up and said, ‘We’ve got to start playing as a team,’ ” Patterson said. “It was kind of getting the mental part back, which was kind of fading.”
Three days later against Class 3-A No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, St. Albert trailed by five runs twice before rallying for a 9-8, eight-inning win on Lance Wright’s two-run double.
The Falcons have now won 18 of their past 22 and powered through substate with all four wins by mercy rule. Seventh-rated St. Albert (31-9) earned the Non. 5 seed and will meet No. 6-rated and No. 4-seeded Martensdale-St. Marys (36-6) in a 1:30 p.m. 1-A state quarterfinal Friday in Des Moines.
After losing in the substate final five of the previous six years, St. Albert broke through to make its ninth state appearance and first since 2011.
“I think they’re starting to realize they can be a team,” Patterson said. “Early on, it was kind of individuals. But now they’re relying on each other, which is perfect. They’ve been coming to practice earlier and earlier and doing extra things. I think they want to keep it going.”
Leadoff hitter Ethan Bernard is batting .341 with 11 doubles, 29 RBIs and 37 stolen bases in 38 attempts.
Freshman Cy Patterson, the coach’s son, is batting .414 with 13 doubles, 38 RBIs, 29 walks, 28 stolen bases in 28 attempts and a .547 on-base percentage.
Wright is hitting .427 with eight doubles, 45 RBIs and a .566 on-base percentage. He has been hit by a pitch 25 times, the most of any player in the state.
Wright said he stands on the chalk close to the plate but doesn’t lean over it. He said he will do whatever it takes for his team to win, including acquire bruises.
“The more runners you get on, the more chances you have to score,” he said.
The cleanup hitter is Garret Reisz, who is batting .504 with a 1-A-leading 15 homers to go with 61 RBIs, 33 walks, a .604 on-base percentage and a 1.044 slugging percentage.
Reisz (7-2), who transferred from Woodbine before his junior year, is expected to get the nod on the mound. He has a 1.54 ERA with 83 strikeouts and 23 walks in 45 1/3 innings.
“I’m definitely excited about throwing first round,” he said Wednesday, a day after throwing 61 pitches in the substate final. “I think I’ll recover well. My arm feels good today. It’s not really sore, so that’s a good sign.”
Martensdale has won four state titles and is making its 15th state appearance, including its eighth in nine years. The Blue Devils lost 8-3 to Mason City Newman in last year’s championship game.
The Blue Devils are led by 6-foot-8, 225-pound senior Brady Gavin, whose numbers rival Reisz’s. The Central Missouri recruit is batting .547 with 17 doubles, 12 homers, 69 RBIs, a .623 on-base percentage and a 1.008 slugging percentage. On the mound, he’s 6-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings.
St. Albert has won several games in come-from-behind fashion this year. And 30 of their 40 games have been against 2-A, 3-A or 4-A opponents, so few — if any — 1-A teams have seen better competition.
“They’ve been in a lot of situations,” Patterson said. “They’ve proved to themselves that they can stay in the game, and they can come back.”
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.