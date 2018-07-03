UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Just like three weeks ago, AHSTW had Underwood on its heels. And just like three weeks ago, the Eagles erupted after falling behind.
Underwood (16-8) scored six runs in the fourth and fifth innings to defeat its Western Iowa Conference foe 6-3 Tuesday in a Class 2-A, Region 2 second-round matchup.
When the teams met in Avoca on June 14, Underwood scored five runs in the seventh inning to win 7-4.
This time, AHSTW (8-15) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after 3 ½ innings. But RBIs by Paige Marcantonio and Ashley Vanfossan, combined with three throwing errors by the Vikings, allowed the Eagles to come alive when their season was on the line.
Freshman Ella Pierce picked up the win, and Marcantonio led the way at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.
“I think sometimes when it comes to regional games, girls just kind of get too pumped up or too hyped or whatever, but we have had to come back on this team twice now,” Underwood coach Lea Crouse said. “So it’s a pretty tough team, but I think we just relaxed and played our game.”
With junior Jozie Sudmann starting for the Eagles, AHSTW’s Madison Heiny delivered a two-run single in the top of the first to score Paige Osweiler and Sydney Zimmerman and give the Vikings a 2-0 lead.
Three more hits in the fourth, including an RBI single by Katie Anzalone, made it 3-0 heading into the bottom of the inning, which is when the Eagles’ bats came alive.
Logan Joens led off with an infield single, and Marcantonio followed with a double to left field, scoring Jones. Vanfossan drove home Marcantonio with a double in the next at-bat to make it 3-2. A throwing error to first base three batters later scored Vanfossan to tie it at 3-3 after four.
In the fifth, the Eagles’ entire lineup batted. Sophomore Erin McMains was the first to get on with a bunt single, and another double off the left-field fence by Marcantonio scored McMains.
Two more throwing errors by the Vikings’ infield scored two more runs.
“I feel like lately we’ve been getting a lot of hits in the third or fourth inning,” Marcantonio said. “For some reason we haven’t been able to start (well) in the first few innings, but it helps when your defense holds them off.”
Even before the offensive explosion, Underwood was raking balls foul for the first three innings. Crouse said the Eagles have been working on making contact since falling in the WIC tournament last week.
“We’ve done quite a lot of hitting since we lost our first-round game in the WIC,” Crouse said. “We had a lot of practice and we just took a lot of cuts, so it was good to see that coming out here in the first game.”
After the Vikings scored their third run, Pierce replaced Sudmann on the mound, got the final out of the fourth and shut down the AHSTW offense from there. The Vikings managed just one hit the rest of the way.
Underwood will travel to Logan on Friday to face Class 2-A No. 8 Logan-Magnolia (25-6) in a semifinal matchup. The Eagles are 0-2 against the Panthers this season.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.
Three linemen, two superstar skill talents and one top national prospect who can live in the line and skill universes — not to mention throwing a shot put a half-mile. The 2017 World-Herald Super Six wasn’t among the hardest to pick, but it’s easily among the best in recent years.
It was a historic volleyball season for Omaha Skutt, and the same could be said for SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders. She’s the first former World-Herald Nebraska high school athlete of the year to receive the newspaper’s high school coach of the year honor.
He’s the first athlete of the year from Beatrice since Bob Hohn in 1960. He’s also only the fourth junior honored in 67 years, following Gerry Gdowski of Fremont in 1985, Leodis Flowers of Omaha Central in 1986 and Ron Coleman of Omaha North in 2009.
Schlautman is The World-Herald’s Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. She was the libero on an undefeated, nationally ranked volleyball team, the point guard on a winning basketball team and the leading scorer on the Class B state championship soccer team.
The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.
It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.