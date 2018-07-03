UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Just like three weeks ago, AHSTW had Underwood on its heels. And just like three weeks ago, the Eagles erupted after falling behind.

Underwood (16-8) scored six runs in the fourth and fifth innings to defeat its Western Iowa Conference foe  6-3 Tuesday in a Class 2-A, Region 2 second-round matchup.

When the teams met in Avoca on June 14, Underwood scored five runs in the seventh inning to win 7-4.

This time, AHSTW (8-15) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after 3 ½ innings. But RBIs by Paige Marcantonio and Ashley Vanfossan, combined with three throwing errors by the Vikings, allowed the Eagles to come alive when their season was on the line.

Freshman Ella Pierce picked up the win, and Marcantonio led the way at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

“I think sometimes when it comes to regional games, girls just kind of get too pumped up or too hyped or whatever, but we have had to come back on this team twice now,” Underwood coach Lea Crouse said. “So it’s a pretty tough team, but I think we just relaxed and played our game.”

With junior Jozie Sudmann starting for the Eagles, AHSTW’s Madison Heiny delivered a two-run single in the top of the first to score Paige Osweiler and Sydney Zimmerman and give the Vikings a 2-0 lead.

Three more hits in the fourth, including an RBI single by Katie Anzalone, made it 3-0 heading into the bottom of the inning, which is when the Eagles’ bats came alive.

Logan Joens led off with an infield single, and Marcantonio followed with a double to left field, scoring Jones. Vanfossan drove home Marcantonio with a double in the next at-bat to make it 3-2. A throwing error to first base three batters later scored Vanfossan to tie it at 3-3 after four.

In the fifth, the Eagles’ entire lineup batted. Sophomore Erin McMains was the first to get on with a bunt single, and another double off the left-field fence by Marcantonio scored McMains.

Two more throwing errors by the Vikings’ infield scored two more runs.

“I feel like lately we’ve been getting a lot of hits in the third or fourth inning,” Marcantonio said. “For some reason we haven’t been able to start (well) in the first few innings, but it helps when your defense holds them off.”

Even before the offensive explosion, Underwood was raking balls foul for the first three innings. Crouse said the Eagles have been working on making contact since falling in the  WIC tournament last week.

“We’ve done quite a lot of hitting since we lost our first-round game in the WIC,” Crouse said. “We had a lot of practice and we just took a lot of cuts, so it was good to see that coming out here in the first game.”

After the Vikings scored their third run, Pierce replaced Sudmann on the mound, got the final out of the fourth and shut down the AHSTW offense from there. The Vikings managed just one hit the rest of the way.

Underwood will travel to Logan on Friday to face Class 2-A No. 8 Logan-Magnolia (25-6) in a semifinal matchup. The Eagles are 0-2 against the Panthers this season.

AHSTW (8-15)..................200 100 0—3 10 4

At Underwood (16-8).........000 330 X—6 8 1

W: Ella Pierce. L: Ally Meyers. 2B: Paige Marcantonio 2, Ashley Vanfossan.

