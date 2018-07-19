DES MOINES — Tri-Center understands the challenge.

Just don’t expect the Trojans to genuflect to Mason City Newman when they step to the plate.

Ninth-rated Tri-Center (21-2) will meet No. 1 Newman (37-1) at 11 a.m. Friday in the Class 1-A state tournament opener. It will be the first of 28 games in nine days at the home of the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

The eighth-seeded Trojans are making their fifth state trip and second in three years. Four seniors — Kaleb Harrison, Dan Kenealy, Jackson Nelson and Pete Turner — started as sophomores in an 11-1 opening-round loss to Don Bosco. Tri-Center coach Max Kozeal said his team is better equipped to compete this time.

“The guys are a lot more relaxed, for one,” he said. “Two, they’re also confident. So both those things are very positive.”

Said Kenealy: “We’re not just amazed about being there. This year we’re ready to play, and we want to get past the first round and keep playing baseball.”

The Trojans will face one of the state’s top programs, regardless of class. Newman is making its 11th straight trip to state, and it has reached the semifinals in 10 straight seasons. The Knights have played in the championship game in five of the past six years, winning it all in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

“They want to try to show people that they belong and they’ve earned this,” Kozeal said of his team. “They’re going to go out and give it everything they have. Just playing our best, that’s all we can control.

“If you play your best and play your hardest, it doesn’t matter. We’ll walk off the field with our head held high.”

Kozeal will hand the ball to Harrison, a Kansas City (Kan.) Community College recruit. Harrison is 6-1 with a 2.02 ERA, including 56 strikeouts and eight walks in 41 2⁄3 innings.

“One reason we went with Kaleb is he doesn’t walk very many guys,” said Kozeal, who is making his first trip to state as a coach. “They have almost 300 walks on the season, so we want to make them put the ball in play. We have confidence in our guys in the field to make the plays.”

Harrison is better known for his offense. His .556 average ranks second in the state with at least 60 at-bats. He has nine doubles and eight triples to go with a .647 on-base percentage and a .952 slugging percentage.

Newman’s best hitter is Evan Paulus, who has 13 doubles, 11 homers and 67 RBIs to go with a .439 batting average. On the mound, Caden Kratz (7-0) has allowed one earned run in 38 innings for a 0.18 ERA. The Knights have five pitchers who have thrown at least 20 innings with ERAs under 2.00.

Though the Trojans have played 15 fewer games this season, they don’t lack for baseball acumen. Kozeal has been coaching many of them since they were 8 years old.

“It’s been like that since they were little,” Kozeal said. “They just all wanted to be together playing the game. It didn’t matter what their role was.”

