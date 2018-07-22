TREYNOR, Iowa — Nothing during the regular season indicated to Treynor what it was about to experience when the baseball postseason began.
On June 16, the Cardinals lost 29-12 to Winterset. You read that correctly. Treynor allowed 26 hits in the game, and 27 of the runs were earned.
On July 3, Treynor honored Dean Bedell and Justin Cox on senior night — and promptly lost 11-1 to Atlantic in five innings.
And two days later, the Cardinals traveled to Cedar Rapids and were blown out 16-6 in five innings by an Independence team that finished 11-29.
However, when the postseason began, Treynor put that all behind it. Led by a red-hot offense and some superb pitching by Drew Petersen, the Cardinals beat Red Oak 9-1 and Underwood 12-8 before upsetting Carroll Kuemper 11-3 and earning the school’s seventh state berth and fourth in seven seasons. Eighth-seeded, unrated Treynor (19-13) will meet top-seeded, third-rated Iowa City Regina (27-7) at 11 a.m. Monday in a Class 2-A state quarterfinal at Principal Park.
“This is really very surprising,’’ Treynor coach Bob Mantell said. “I know when we were driving home on the bus from Harlan the other night (after beating Kuemper), we just kept looking at each other and were like, ‘Did that just really happen?’’’
It happened. Treynor graduated six starters from last year’s 32-5 team. Several of the new starters were members of last year’s junior varsity team that didn’t do anything spectacular.
“If we could win 20 games, if we could compete for a conference title and just have a competitive season, I was going to be completely happy with that,’’ Mantell said. “I just didn’t think we’d have the horses to make a postseason run.’’
Treynor has shown it can swing the bat. It ranks eight among the 96 2-A schools and third in the eight-team state field with a .336 team batting average. The leaders are Bedell and Cox, who will play next year at Iowa Lakes and Iowa Central, respectively.
Bedell, a catcher, bats .477 with 13 doubles, 33 RBIs, a .545 on-base percentage and a .748 slugging percentage. Cox, who plays primarily first and third base, bats .415 with 14 doubles and a team-high 41 RBIs to go with a .460 on-base percentage and a .623 slugging percentage.
“I could see that we definitely had potential, as long as they kept their mindset right,’’ Cox said. “My role I think was just kind of letting everyone know that we still had a chance to do something with our season, whether making it to state or even just getting to substate.’’
The Cardinals needed to find someone who could make quality starts in pressure situations. Left-hander Drew Petersen became that man.
In the postseason, he allowed no earned runs in six innings against Red Oak and no earned runs in 2⅔ innings of relief against Underwood. He got the start in the substate final against Kuemper and allowed two earned runs in 5⅔ innings with eight strikeouts.
Petersen started the year strong but then struggled in the middle of the season. He started the Winterset debacle, allowing eight hits and six earned runs in one inning. But in his final regular-season start against a strong Dubuque Wahlert team, he allowed three earned runs in seven innings.
“I think the light bulb kind of came on with him then,’’ Mantell said. “That was probably the first time in a month to that point that he really threw well. Since then, he’s been lights out.’’
Said Bedell: “Early in the year, he might leave some pitches up. He’s just locating and trusting his stuff, and it’s really helped him out.’’
This is a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal won 5-0 by Regina. Six of the eight 2-A qualifiers from last season are back, and there is another quarterfinal rematch, Centerville and Estherville-Lincoln Central.
While Treynor is expected to start Petersen (4-3, 4.36), Regina likely will go with Mitchell Gahan (8-2, 1.39).
“Having Drew on the mound is the perfect kind of pitcher to combat an aggressive fastball team,’’ Mantell said. “If we can put together the right strategy and mix his pitches up, I think we’ve got a chance.’’
Mantell said his team already is playing with house money.
“We’re going to go out there and play as loose and as confident as we’ll have played all year,’’ he said. “The pressure’s clearly on Regina, not on us.’’
