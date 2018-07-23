This one was there for the taking for Treynor. And that’s what stung the most.
For most of the game, the unrated, unheralded Cardinals matched top-seeded Iowa City Regina pitch for pitch. However, some baserunning and defensive miscues prevented Treynor from springing the upset, and third-rated Regina won 6-1 in a Class 2-A state baseball quarterfinal Monday at Principal Park.
“We represented ourselves well,’’ Treynor coach Bob Mantell said. “We told our guys that the score wasn’t indicative of the way the game went. Our young guys made a couple mistakes, and against a good team like Regina, they make you pay.’’
After beating Treynor for a second straight year in the quarterfinals, the Regals (28-7) advanced to Thursday’s semifinal against fourth-seeded, ninth-rated Van Meter (30-8). Regina started eight seniors.
Making its second straight state appearance and seventh in all, Treynor closed at 19-14. The Cardinals started six sophomores and a freshman.
“I’m really proud of our guys,’’ Mantell said. “To have only two seniors on our team and three returners from last year’s team, and being able to hang with these guys says a lot.’’
The Cardinals got plenty of good swings against Regina senior Mitchell Gahan (9-2). Their leadoff batters in the first five innings reached safely. Will Halverson (first inning), Kyle Christensen (fourth) and Drew Petersen (fifth) led off with singles, while Nate McCombs opened the third with a walk and Brenden Dingus doubled to start the fourth.
Mantell said that if he had been told that before the game, “I would have thought we’d have scored more than one.’’
However, only once did the Cards convert the auspicious starts into runs.
In the first inning, center fielder Jayden Kies ran down Dean Bedell’s liner into the gap for the key out. McCombs was picked off first in the second.
In the third, Dingus took third base when the left fielder misplayed his double at the wall. However, he overran the base and was tagged out.
“He was trying really hard,’’ Mantell said. “He didn’t see the ball, and thought that it got past the third baseman.’’
In the fourth inning, Justin Cox doubled Christensen home with a ringing double to left-center to give the Western Iowa Conference entry a 1-0 lead.
“I love first-pitch fastballs,’’ Cox said. “I always try to hunt those.’’
After Petersen’s leadoff single in the fifth, Dingus popped up his bunt attempt and courtesy runner Austin Kulesa was doubled off easily.
“We made some mistakes, and that’s indicative of a young team,’’ Mantell said. “But we didn’t get blown out. We were right with them.’’
Regina took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Blake Berns lined one hard at Kristian Martens at third, who couldn’t secure it in his glove. Gahan singled, and the runners were sacrificed to second and third. Nick Brandt struck out but reached on a wild pitch to load the bases.
Petersen notched a strikeout for the second out, but then No. 9 batter Jayden Kies lined a two-run single to left to give the Regals a 2-1 lead.
“It was a full count, and I’m thinking, ‘Just put the ball in play,’ because I struck out my first at-bat,’’’ said Kies.
Iowa Western recruit Ryne Schooley followed with an RBI single.
Schooley added a two-run single in the sixth, and another run scored on Treynor’s third error.
Treynor collected hits in six of the seven innings.
“That’s a good team,’’ Regina coach Jeff Pacha said. “They’re young. I’m actually very impressed with how they competed. We were able to continue to put pressure on them, and eventually kind of crack it open, because we can go one through nine.’’
Petersen, a sophomore whose pitching has elevated the program, turned in another strong performance.
“I thought Drew did a great job,’’ Mantell said. “He kept us in the game against a really good offensive team. He gave us a chance.’’
The Cardinals will be a highly touted team next season.
“Let’s use this as motivation, so we can get back and hopefully do a little bit better the next time,’’ Mantell said. “I think our future’s bright.’’
