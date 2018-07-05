COUNCIL BLUFFS — Before the season, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson set goals for what would constitute a successful season. On Thursday, those goals were reached.
In a Class 5-A, Region 2 softball opener, the Yellow Jackets (19-15) scored in four of six innings to defeat their Missouri River Conference and Council Bluffs counterpart Abraham Lincoln, 10-3.
After solidifying a winning record for the first time in school history, winning their 19th game and advancing past the opening round of regionals, the Yellow Jackets will take on No. 9 Ankeny (27-12) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“I think they accomplished the goals they set before we started this year so we’re really excited,” T.J. coach Amy Anderson said.
Senior Mackenzie Vrana picked up the win and was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead T.J. at the plate. Junior Morgan Gant and sophomore Jenna Midkiff added two RBIs apiece.
Freshman Sierrah Beaman was credited with the loss, while senior Kayla Plowman and junior Brianna Schiller each went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
The Lynx scored in three of the first four innings but also stranded four runners in those three innings.
Anderson said her team's familiarity with A.L. gave it insight on how to prevent big innings. The Yellow Jackets were 3-0 against the Lynx prior to Thursday.
“We knew that top part of (A.L.’s) lineup is going to produce a lot of runs,” Anderson said. “There are some hard hitters, and they get after it, so we knew when that part of the lineup got on it was important for us to not have a lot of runners on from the bottom part of their lineup. I think the kids did a great job of doing what was asked of them tonight.”
A.L. trailed by one run after the top of the fourth after a throwing error to first base on a Cailey Schaa grounder, scoring Emma Oneal, who also reached on an error.
But in the bottom half, T.J. erupted for four runs. With the bases loaded, Gant ripped a single to center field to score a run.
An infield single by Midkiff in the next at-bat scored junior Caitlyn Jones and courtesy runner Shaeley Bose to make it 7-3. An RBI groundout by senior Schuylar Ridder made it 8-3 after the fourth.
From there, Vrana allowed just one hit in the final three innings.
“Anderson was coming up to me and she was like, ‘That can’t keep happening. We can’t keep putting runners on. I know you can do this, just go hard and pitch your hardest,’” Vrana said. “And my team kept picking me up and for every ground ball and every out I knew I could rely on my team.”
Anderson said the confidence grew for her squad once the runs starting crossing the plate in bunches.
“I think it’s the tenacity that these kids have,” she said. “They don’t give up and when we’re that close, they want to put some more on the board to give themselves that little cushion. I think that inning where we scored a few runs made the difference for them.”
With four seniors graduating, the Lynx aim to emulate Thomas Jefferson’s surge in recent years.
“Amy (Anderson) has done a great job with their program,” A.L. coach Candice Hughes said. “I really respect what she’s done over there at T.J. We’re trying to do the same thing here at A.L. and create a culture where if we have an error, we’re going to pick each other up.
“I hate losing to (T.J.), but they're just great kids. If I’m going to lose to somebody, I’d rather lose to them.”
The Yellow Jackets may be underdogs at Ankeny, but with a team that is continuing to grow and gain confidence, anything is possible.
“I know it’s going to be a tough game,” Anderson said. “We know we have to work on some hitting, be ready for some faster pitching and then, defensively, we have to fix a few things to make sure we’re ready. But we’re up for the challenge and we’re excited about it.”
C.B. Abraham Lincoln (6-28)...........101 100 0—3 5 4
C.B. Thomas Jefferson (19-15)........202 402 X—10 8 2
W: Mackenzie Vrana. L: Sierrah Beaman. 2B: AL, Beaman. 3B: Vrana.
