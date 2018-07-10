DENISON, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Taylor Brown came up with her biggest game of the season when her team needed it Tuesday. Brown hit a game-tying home run in the fifth inning and scored the game-winning run in the seventh after her third hit of the contest to give the Warriors (23-13) a 4-3 win over Denison-Schleswig in the Class 4-A, Region 1 final.

SB-L advances to its second straight state tournament and will take on Independence on Tuesday  in Fort Dodge.

“I am usually an underdog at the plate and can get in my own head a bit,” Brown said. “Tonight I was looking for my pitch and drove on it.”

Kenzie Foley homered in the fourth inning for the Warriors, then Brown tied the game in the fifth. Two batters later, the Warriors had their first lead at 3-2 when Emma Christensen left the yard to center field.

“They came up with big hits tonight, and we left two runners on in multiple different innings tonight,” Monarchs coach Kevin Dau said.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-13)........000 120 1—4 7 3

At Denison-Schleswig (29-5).........101 001 0—3 5 2

W: Bradee Bouman (15-9). L: Sarah Heilesen (29-5). HR: SBL, K. Foley, T. Brown, E. Christensen.

