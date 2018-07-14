UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Both coaches were desperately searching for someone who could prevent the other team from putting crooked numbers on the scoreboard.
Treynor coach Bob Mantell found him. It was the guy who had pitched six innings four nights ago.
Sophomore Drew Petersen threw a scoreless final 2⅔ innings, and Treynor outlasted host Underwood 12-8 Saturday in a Class 2-A district baseball final.
The western Iowa No. 7 Cardinals (18-13) are a win away from their seventh state tournament and fourth in seven years. They will meet Carroll Kuemper (18-14) in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Substate 8 final at Harlan.
Underwood, rated sixth in western Iowa, ends its season 19-6.
Treynor played its toughest nonconference schedule in Mantell’s 10 seasons, facing seven 3-A and two 4-A opponents.
“I don’t think that there’s any pitcher or any team that we haven’t faced,’’ he said. “I don’t know much about Kuemper, other than the fact that they’re a good Hawkeye Ten team. What I’m pleased with is I think we’re playing our best ball at the right time.’’
Petersen threw 87 pitches in Tuesday’s 9-1 win over Red Oak, allowing no earned runs while striking out 10 and walking one. He took the mound Saturday with one out in the fifth after Tyler Boothby’s RBI double had trimmed the Cardinals’ lead to 9-8. Petersen got a strikeout and a flyout to end the threat.
With two on and two outs in the sixth, he got another strikeout, and he picked off a pinch runner in the seventh for the final out of the game.
Petersen said his mindset was “just pump strikes and let them hit weak ground balls. That’s what I always try to do.’’
Treynor took a 4-0 lead in the second inning, and Underwood fought an uphill climb all night.
Of the Eagles’ four pitchers, three were sophomores and one was a freshman.
“It’s a learning process,’’ Underwood coach Andy Vanfossan said. “That’s how we are and how we’ll attack it. There’s a lot to be proud of them for. They’re good kids, all the way around. It was a fun season.’’
Eight of Underwood’s nine starters had hits, with Boothby and Kyler Rodenburg leading the way with two apiece.
“It seems like every time we tee it up, it’s kind of a war of attrition on the mound,’’ Mantell said. “They swing it well. And every now and again, we swing it well, too.
“We both fight hard. I guess we would consider each other a primary rival. They get our best shot and we get theirs. We knew going in they were good.’’
Dean Bedell went 3 for 5 for Treynor, while Justin Cox, Nate McCombs and Brenden Dingus each added two its. McCombs and Dingus drove in two runs apiece.
“We just talked about working the count, making sure we were fighting off pitches with two strikes, and then if we got one middle-in that we could drive, being aggressive with it,’’ Mantell said.
Underwood graduates two seniors in Cale Nelson and Brock Brensel. Vanfossan said they left their mark.
“Our motto is, ‘Leave the place better than you found it,’ and I think they definitely did that,’’ he said.
Treynor (18-13).......040 412 1—12 13 2
Underwood (19-6).............032 210 0— 8 10 1
W: Kristian Martens (4-1). L: Landon Nelson (4-2). S: Petersen. T, Brenden Dingus, Nate McCombs, Martens, Dean Bedell, Justin Cox; U, Blake Hall, Tyler Boothby.
