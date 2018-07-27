DES MOINES — They entered with the same records, and they scored the same amount of runs in each of the first six innings.
In the seventh, however, Davenport Assumption scratched across a run to dash Sioux City Heelan’s dreams.
A leadoff walk, a single, an error and a wild pitch sent Brandon Schlichting home with the winning run, and No. 3 Assumption edged sixth-rated Heelan 2-1 in a Class 3-A state baseball semifinal Friday at Principal Park.
Top-seeded Assumption (33-10) will seek to extend its Iowa record with its 11th state title at 5 p.m. Saturday against top-rated and second-seeded Harlan (33-3).
Heelan (32-11) was looking for its fourth trip to the finals, following 1977, 2001 and 2005.
“That was just a great high school baseball game,” Heelan coach Andy Osborne said. “That’s why they have the tradition they do. They don’t make any mistakes. They pitch and they get timely hits and they get a little luck once in a while, too. That’s how it goes sometimes.”
The Crusaders made several outstanding defensive plays Friday. Sophomore Brant Hogue (5 innings) and junior Tommy Schiltz (12⁄3) combined to allow one earned run. But Osborne’s squad managed just one hit off junior left-hander Nick Gottilla, who struck out 11.
“We just didn’t hit very well,” Osborne said. “But credit their pitcher. He was really tough. The old adage that good pitching beats good hitting, that was exemplified out there today.”
Heelan’s best chances against Gottilla (6-1) came in the first three innings, as it drew a leadoff walk in each.
In the first inning, Colin Kasperbauer singled Jackson Boever to third and then stole second, but Gottilla notched a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.
In the second, Gottilla retired the next three after the leadoff walk.
And in the third, Heelan loaded the bases with one out on three walks. Elijah Hazekamp’s fielder’s choice grounder drove in Boever for the game’s first run, but Gottilla struck out Brenden Roder to end the threat.
In the second, Gottilla retired the next three after the leadoff walk.
And in the third, Heelan loaded the bases with one out on three walks. Elijah Hazekamp’s fielder’s choice drove in Boever for the game’s first run, but Gottilla struck out Brenden Roder to end the threat.
“Nick’s been maybe not our most consistent, but he’s our most dynamic guy on the mound,’’ Argo said. “He just doesn’t give up a lot of hits, and that keeps us in it. He finds a way to gut it out on the mound.’’
Hogue, a sophomore, hadn’t pitched in three weeks and had logged only 19⅔ innings all year. But the left-hander kept his squad in contention with a strong performance, allowing five hits while striking out three and walking three.
“I had a good defense behind me,’’ Hogue said. “All I had to do was just throw strikes, and I knew they’d make the plays.’’
In the bottom of the seventh, Schlichting singled to right and the ball was misplayed, allowing Wohlers to go to third and Schlichting to second. Schiltz registered a big strikeout for the first out, but the wild pitch ended it.
“It’s unfortunate that it ends in the way it did,’’ Osborne said. “That’s not very representative of how we played the whole day and the whole season.’’
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.