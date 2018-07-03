SIDNEY, Iowa — Before she laid down the sacrifice bunt that scored the winning run, Riverside’s Chiara Rains was nervous.
Up to bat with the game tied at 5-all, the bases loaded and Riverside’s hopes of advancing on the line in the top of the ninth inning, it was a lot of pressure for a freshman who had just spent a week on the sidelines completing concussion protocol.
“It was scary,” she said.
Rains’ at-bat started with a wild pitch by Sidney’s Camryn McClintock and a failed attempt to steal home by Riverside’s Jadyn Achenbach for the first out. But it ended with perfect execution.
On the next pitch, Rains placed a bunt to the right side and hustled to first base while Sidney catcher Jolie Sheldon threw her out, allowing courtesy runner Abigail Brink to score for the lead and eventual victory.
Sidney’s Olivia Larsen led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, but a groundout, a flyout and a liner to second later, the Bulldogs (16-13) had clinched a 6-5 comeback win over Sidney (18-10) in a Class 1-A regional quarterfinal at Sidney High School on Tuesday.
Riverside will take on No. 13 West Monona (25-8) in a semifinal game in Onawa on Friday at 7 p.m.
“I’m just very proud of my teammates and how they played and kept it going and got out of the third inning,” Rains said.
Riverside seized Tuesday’s win after trailing by four in the third inning and not recording a hit until the fifth.
An RBI single by Rains in the fifth put the Bulldogs on the board, and an overthrow to second base allowed another run to score.
Two batters later, Gracie Bluml laid down an RBI sac bunt to make it 4-3.
Then, in the sixth, Ari McGlade’s RBI single drove in the game-tying run, and a passed ball gave the Bulldogs their first lead.
“We just started off really slow,” Riverside coach Chris Conover said. “But our team grew here. I’ve got a young team, and they realized, ‘Hey, we can take a step forward’ and they did it.”
