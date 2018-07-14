Four purple and gold signs hang on the right-field fence of Logan-Magnolia’s softball field.
There’s one for each of the Panthers’ state tournament runs, and you can look at the top for a reminder of how each one ended: Fifth in 2006, runner-up in 2015, third in 2016 and sixth in 2017.
Soon, there will be one more to commemorate the summer of 2018. The question is, what’s going to be written at the top?
On Monday, fifth-seeded, eighth-ranked Logan-Magnolia (27-6) will make its fourth straight state appearance at Fort Dodge — its fifth in program history — in a Class 2-A state quarterfinal against fourth-seeded, sixth-ranked Central Springs (27-3).
The Panthers have won 12 of their past 13 games and are coming off a 2-1 regional final win over Mount Ayr. That win included one of senior pitcher Abbie Carlson’s best performances and a walk-off RBI single by eighth-grader Erikah Rife.
“I felt like they played pretty relaxed Monday night, and I expect them to go out there and (continue to) play relaxed,” Logan-Magnolia coach Trent Kuhl said. “We’ve been there before. We know what to do, and nothing out there is going to be a surprise to us anymore.
“If we go out and play our kind of game, it’s going to take a good team to beat us.”
Over the past four years, the Panthers have compiled a 128-18 record, but this season hasn’t always looked like a continuation of that dominance.
The team got swept by Western Iowa Conference rivals Treynor and IKM-Manning, losing twice after giving up rallies in the seventh inning, and on a Friday and Saturday in mid-June, the Panthers dropped back-to-back games for the first time since 2014.
It took almost a month before they started playing what senior Bergan Johnsen called “true Lo-Ma softball.”
“We had a couple struggles early on,” senior Kenzie Cunard said, “but you always hope to be playing your best at the end of the season, and that’s definitely where we’re at.”
After suffering another seventh-inning loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Denison on June 16, Logan-Magnolia changed its batting order, moving Rife up to second and Cunard to sixth. That, along with having more practice time to work on correcting mistakes, has made a dramatic difference. The team has outscored opponents 126-18 since then.
Cunard said the Panthers knew everything was coming together when they took down Treynor and IKM-Manning en route to the WIC tournament title in late June.
“Winning the conference tournament was a huge thing for us,” she said. “It was like, ‘Hey, we’ve had our losses; now’s the time to show that that’s not the team that we are.’”
For the first time during this four-year run, the Panthers have two starting pitchers who can carry the load in the circle.
Carlson, the No. 1 starter, missed a few weeks due to an arm injury earlier in the season, but she’s still compiled an 11-3 record with a 1.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. Sophomore Reanna Rife is 16-3 with a 1.37 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 1121⁄3 innings.
“I’ve got two quality pitchers that I’m not afraid to throw out there against anybody at any time,” Kuhl said. “And there’s enough contrast in style, if one ain’t on, the other one stands a pretty good shot at being on. We’ll use that when we need to.”
With a 2-A-leading .608 batting average and a .650 on-base percentage, senior leadoff hitter Kylan Straight is one of the toughest outs in the tournament. Her total of 44 stolen bases in 45 attempts also makes her tough to contain once she gets on.
Senior three-hole hitter Megan Wilson is batting .484 with a team-high .656 slugging percentage and 40 RBIs, while Erikah Rife follows at .444. Cunard (.396), Reanna Rife (.376) and Carlson (.347) are well above .300.
The Panthers of Central Springs enter with an eerily similar resume, also making their fourth straight trip and fifth ever. They return a host of familiar faces, and have seven players hitting .400 or better. Senior Kaylee Parks bats .494, while junior and ace pitched Hannah Ausenhus slugs .862 with nine home runs.
Ausenhus, who recorded her 100th win earlier this year, is 27-3 with a .88 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings. She threw a one-hit shutout against Lo-Ma in last year’s fifth-place game.
Logan-Magnolia is hoping for a better ending this year, especially for its seniors. Carlson, Cunard, Johnsen, Straight and Wilson have all played at state for the past four years.
“It’s been pretty special,” Johnsen said. “Us five seniors have been playing this sport together since elementary (school). It’s been quite the journey.
“I think it speaks volumes for our coaches, my fellow teammates and the community that supports us.”Many of the Panthers have also gotten big-game experience from competing in state basketball, state track and national club softball tournaments.
“They’ve been on the big stage before,” Kuhl said, “and they know what they’ve got to do to win it.”
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.