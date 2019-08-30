COUNCIL BLUFFS — Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln finished last season with one win. The year also included a 27-point loss to Sioux City North.

One week into the 2019 campaign, the Lynx have equaled last season’s win total and avenged that loss after a 29-18 victory Friday night.

“Winning is a lot more fun, that’s for sure,” Abraham Lincoln coach John Wolfe said. “We didn’t play clean, but you expect that in Week 1.”

The Lynx’s first three possessions ended in a fumble on the second play from scrimmage then had two three-and-outs. Then Abraham Lincoln took advantage of two Sioux City North miscues.

With 7:20 remaining in the first half, North fumbled inside it’s own 10. Junior placekicker Alex Stogdill put the Lynx up 3-0.

On the ensuing North possession, the Stars snapped the ball over the punter’s head giving the Lynx the ball for the second consecutive time at the 8-yard line. This time, Abraham Lincoln capitalized with a touchdown on a 5-yard Anthony Oberlin run.

Abraham Lincoln junior quarterback Lennx Brown found Chase Riche streaking down the field for a 76-yard touchdown strike that extended the lead to 18-0. North finally answered, driving the length of the field in under a minute to close the half to cut the deficit to 18-6.

In the second half, Brown found Lucas Spanjer on a slant route that covered 40 yards for a touchdown.

“The guys competed,” Wolfe said. “The attitudes were phenomenal. We gave up a few plays, but we came back and made a few adjustments and the kids were willing to do that.”

In the fourth quarter, Sioux City North scored two touchdowns late and Stogdill hit a 38-yard field goal for the final margin.

Brown finished 7 for 10 for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Oberlin led the Lynx on the ground with 108 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.

Sioux City North (0-1) 0 6 0 12—18

Abraham Lincon (1-0) 0 18 8 3—29

AL: FG 25 Alex Stogdill

AL: Anthony Oberlin 5 run (Nicholas Garner pass from Lenxx Brown)

AL: Chase Riche 76 pass from Brown (Stogdill kick)

SCN: Dante Hanson 16 pass from Gavin Hauge (PAT failed)

AL: Lucas Spanjer 40 pass from Brown (Brown run)

SCN: Brady Wavrunek 12 run (PAT failed)

AL: FG 38 Stogdill

SCN: Dante Hanson 30 pass from Landen Lovrien (PAT failed)

