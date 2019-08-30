On the ensuing North possession, the Stars snapped the ball over the punter’s head giving the Lynx the ball for the second consecutive time at the 8-yard line. This time, Abraham Lincoln capitalized with a touchdown on a 5-yard Anthony Oberlin run.
Abraham Lincoln junior quarterback Lennx Brown found Chase Riche streaking down the field for a 76-yard touchdown strike that extended the lead to 18-0. North finally answered, driving the length of the field in under a minute to close the half to cut the deficit to 18-6.
In the second half, Brown found Lucas Spanjer on a slant route that covered 40 yards for a touchdown.
“The guys competed,” Wolfe said. “The attitudes were phenomenal. We gave up a few plays, but we came back and made a few adjustments and the kids were willing to do that.”
In the fourth quarter, Sioux City North scored two touchdowns late and Stogdill hit a 38-yard field goal for the final margin.
Brown finished 7 for 10 for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Oberlin led the Lynx on the ground with 108 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.
Sioux City North (0-1) 0 6 0 12—18
Abraham Lincon (1-0) 0 18 8 3—29
AL: FG 25 Alex Stogdill
AL: Anthony Oberlin 5 run (Nicholas Garner pass from Lenxx Brown)
AL: Chase Riche 76 pass from Brown (Stogdill kick)
SCN: Dante Hanson 16 pass from Gavin Hauge (PAT failed)
AL: Lucas Spanjer 40 pass from Brown (Brown run)
SCN: Brady Wavrunek 12 run (PAT failed)
AL: FG 38 Stogdill
SCN: Dante Hanson 30 pass from Landen Lovrien (PAT failed)
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
In the boxing arena at Camp Ashland are, from left, Blaise Gunnerson, Jay Ducker, Xavier Watts, Zavier Betts, Logan Jones and Isaac Gifford — a Super Six ready to knock out foes.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
