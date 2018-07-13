DES MOINES — There’s always danger in extracting too much from one regular-season game.
But it was hard to ignore the start to Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s week. The Titans lost 11-2 Monday to an improved Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson team that has made great strides recently, but still entered postseason play at 8-26.
“The way the week started off, I was really nervous going into this game,” L.C. coach Lee Toole said.
Contrast that with Des Moines Lincoln’s 3-2 win over top-rated Johnston eight nights before its substate opener.
Despite those unwelcome variables, fourth-seeded Lewis Central opened Class 4-A substate action Friday with a 12-3 victory over third-seeded Lincoln at Hoover’s Bob Watson Field.
“When we’re on, we’re on. But when we’re off, we’re off,” Titan senior Dane Theobald said. “Once we started off good, we all felt the momentum.”
Lewis Central improved to 20-14 and will carry that momentum into Monday’s semifinal at second-seeded, eighth-rated Waukee (27-11). The winner will play at top-seeded, ninth-rated West Des Moines Dowling (28-11) in Wednesday’s substate final.
The Titans lashed 13 hits and got a complete game from junior Drake Nettles. He allowed seven hits and struck out six while walking no one and hitting one.
“Some of our kids weren’t expecting some of the pitch mix-up he was doing,” Campbell said. “He did a really good job of throwing strikes early in the count.”
It was a dramatic shift from Monday, when Nettles pitched two innings against T.J. and allowed six runs, four earned.
Nettles (6-2) has had impeccable control this season, walking five batters in 50 2⁄3 innings.
“We have a lot of confidence in him,” Theobald said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s been doing this a long time.”
Nettles’ two-run single staked the Titans to a 3-0 lead after two innings, and they broke it open with a seven-run third inning. Colbey Roth’s two-run triple over the center fielder’s head highlighted the frame, while Jake Powell and Tyler Burns added RBI singles, and Nettles and Zach Brown also drove in runs.
L.C. stroked five extra-base hits in all. Nettles finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Roth, Powell, Burns and Easton Dermody added two hits apiece.
“We’ve been so up and down that you never know which team’s going to show up to hit,” Toole said. “These kids came out and battled.”
Fichter’s catch not enough to save Abraham Lincoln
WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee was threatening to break it open early.
Leading 3-0 with one out and the bases loaded in the third inning of a Class 4-A first-round substate game against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Waukee’s Ethan Rose mashed what looked to be a grand slam over the center field fence.
However, A.L. sophomore Ben Fichter snagged it on the other side before throwing it to the cutoff man, effectively turning Rose’s bomb into an RBI sacrifice fly.
“I was kind of shocked,” said Fichter, who was an infielder prior to this season. “I looked at my glove right when I caught it, and I was like, ‘Oh.’”
A.L. came back with two runs on three hits and an error in the second inning to make it a two-run game, and it stayed that way until Waukee put together a three-run sixth-inning rally to cap a 7-2 victory at Waukee’s baseball complex Friday night.
Class 4A No. 8 Waukee (27-11) will host Lewis Central (20-14) in the substate semifinal on Monday at 7p.m.
Despite the outcome, Waukee coach Dave Dirkx said Fichter’s stunning play had a noticeable impact on the rest of the game.
“That kind of changed the whole momentum for us,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve seen a ball caught like that in high school.
“And then you throw a ball away and you give them runs back, you go a couple of innings without scoring, and everything tightens up a little bit.”
The Warriors started to regain control of the game when they opened the bottom of the sixth inning with back-to-back walks by their No. 8 and 9 hitters. That set up leadoff hitter Nolan Roethler — a University of Iowa track recruit — to drive in the first run of the inning.
Three batters later, Tyler Cleven knocked in two more. After that, junior Tyler Rardin took over for junior pitcher Hunter Nice after 5 1⁄3 innings of work and got the last two outs, but the damage was done.
“If we don’t give up three runs there in the bottom of six, going into the top of seven with the top of the lineup up, 4-2 is a lot different game,” A.L. coach Brett Elam said. “It’s a whole different approach for them defensively also, throwing to our top of the lineup. You get one guy on and you get to Daulton (Wilcoxen) in the cleanup role, and it could be a tie game real easily.”
DES MOINES — While the season didn’t close the way they wanted it to, the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson baseball team felt it improved from the start of the season.
But the prospect of winning at perennial powerhouse West Des Moines Dowling was a tall task.
In the Class 4-A, Substate 8 opener, Thomas Jefferson (8-27) fell to Dowling in five innings, 11-0.
The Maroons (28-11) scored all 11 runs in the first three innings and gave up two hits to a T.J. team that was averaging six runs per contest over the last four games.
The Yellow Jackets started the game with a pair of runners on base against sophomore Carter Baumler, but had just three total base runners in the final four innings.
Regardless, T.J. coach Josh Bullock was impressed with his squad.
“I think our team got extremely better,” Bullock said. “I mean, from the beginning of the season we struggled a little bit but they never gave up and just kept getting better and better. We were playing our best ball at the end of the year, we just ran into a brick wall in Dowling.”
Baumler picked up the win, while sophomore Grant Merk was credited with the loss. Senior Connor Osborn and Merk had the lone hits for the Yellow Jackets.
The Maroons wasted no time showing why they were the top seed in the substate group.
A lead-off double by sophomore Adam Brauch in the bottom of the first was hardly the start the Yellow Jackets were looking for, and a two-run homer by Erps made it 3-0 after one.
Baumler fanned all three T.J. batters in the top of the second. In the bottom half, eighth grader Robert Wood replaced Merk after two straight walks, but he didn’t fare much better.
Despite their struggles, Bullock said getting young players like Merk and Wood experience in big moments will pay dividends in the future.
“It’s awesome because they’ll be right back there next year,” Bullock said.
Thomas Jefferson (8-27)............000 00— 0 2 1
WDM Dowling (28-11)...............353 0X—11 8 0
W: Carter Baumler. L: Grant Merk. 2B: WDM, Adam Brauch. HR: WDM, Connor Erps, Carter Baumler.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.