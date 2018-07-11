Iowa high school state softball schedule as published in The World-Herald on July 12.

* * *

Class 1-A

First round Monday: No. 1 seed Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. No. 8 Newell-Fonda (25-13), 11 a.m.; No. 4 Lisbon (33-8) vs. No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys (24-14), 11:30 a.m.; No. 2 Akron-Westfield (26-4) vs. No. 7 New London (20-9), 1 p.m.; No. 3 AGWSR (26-7) vs. No. 6 Janesville (26-11), 1:30 p.m. Consolation Tuesday: CM-NF loser vs. Lisbon-MSM loser, 11 a.m.; AW-NL loser vs. AGWSR-Janesville loser, 11:30 a.m. Semifinals Wednesday, July 18: CM-NF winner vs. Lisbon-MSM winner, 11 a.m.; AW-NL winner vs. AGWSR-Janesville winner, 1 p.m. Third place Thursday, July 19: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m. Championship Thursday, July 19: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2-A

First round Monday: No. 1 seed Louisa-Muscatine (35-6) vs. No. 8 Wilton (25-15), 3 p.m.; No. 4 Central Springs (27-3) vs. No. 5 Logan-Magnolia (27-6), 3:30 p.m.; No. 2 Des Moines Christian (22-6) vs. No. 7 Earlham (27-11), 5 p.m.; No. 3 Alta-Aurelia (22-3) vs. No. 6 Iowa City Regina (23-15), 5:30 p.m. Consolation Tuesday: LM-Wilton loser vs. CS-LM loser, 1 p.m.; DMC-Earlham loser vs. AA-ICR loser, 1:30 p.m. Semifinals Wednesday, July 18: LM-Wilton winner vs. CS-LM winner, 3 p.m.; DMC-Earlham winner vs. AA-ICR winner, 5 p.m. Third place Thursday, July 19: Semifinal losers, 7 p.m. Championship Thursday, July 19: Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.

Class 3-A

First round Monday: No. 1 seed Davenport Assumption (36-3) vs. No. 8 Benton Community (27-14), 7 p.m. No. 4 Humboldt (30-3) vs. No. 5 Atlantic (30-5), 7:30 p.m. First round Tuesday: No. 2 Albia (31-4) vs. No. 7 Spirit Lake (28-7), 11 a.m.; No. 3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic (38-2) vs. No. 6 Roland-Story (28-4), 11:30 a.m. Consolation Tuesday: DA-BC loser vs. Humboldt-Atlantic loser, 3 p.m. Consolation Wednesday, July 18: Albia-SL loser vs. WCC-RS loser, 11 a.m. Semifinals Wednesday, July 18: DA-BC winner vs. Humboldt-Atlantic winner, 11:30 a.m.; Albia-SL winner vs. WCC-RS winner, 1:30 p.m. Third place Friday, July 20: Semifinal losers, 2:30 p.m. Championship Friday, July 20: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4-A

First round Tuesday: No. 1 seed ADM (33-7) vs. No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (18-22), 1 p.m.; No. 4 Newton (24-7) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-16), 1:30 p.m. No. 2 Charles City (33-6) vs. No. 7 Des Moines Hoover (19-7), 3 p.m.; No. 3 Independence (34-6) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-13), 3:30 p.m. Consolation Wednesday, July 18: ADM-DCG loser vs. Newton-CRX loser, 11:30 a.m.; CC-DMH loser vs. Independence-SBL loser, 1 p.m. Semifinals Wednesday, July 18: ADM-DCG winner vs. Newton-CRX winner, 3:30 p.m.; CC-DMH winner vs. Independence-SBL winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place Friday, July 20: Semifinal losers, 4:45 p.m. Championship Friday, July 20: Semifinal winners, 5:45 p.m.

Class 5-A

First round Tuesday: No. 1 Pleasant Valley (33-7) vs. No. 8 Iowa City High (24-18), 5 p.m.; No. 4 West Des Moines Valley (31-9) vs. No. 5 Johnston (27-10), 5:30 p.m.; No. 2 Indianola (34-3) vs. No. 7 Dubuque Hempstead (31-11), 7 p.m.; No. 3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (34-8) vs. No. 6 Fort Dodge (35-7), 7:30 p.m. Consolation Wednesday, July 18: PV-ICH loser vs. WDMV-Johnston loser, 1:30 p.m.; Indianola-DH loser vs. CRJ-FD loser, 3 p.m. Semifinals Wednesday, July 18: PV-ICH winner vs. WDMV-Johnston winner, 7 p.m.; Indianola-DH winner vs. CRJ-FD winner, 7:30 p.m. Third place Friday, July 20: Semifinal losers, 7 p.m. Championship Friday, July 20: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

