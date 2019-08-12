Brett Sears of Harlan Community has been named captain of the Class 3-A all-state baseball team by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

The IHSBCA all-state teams are different from the IPSWA teams announced last week, which are chosen by the state’s sportswriters after receiving input from the coaches.

Sears, a Western Illinois recruit, played in four state tournaments and finished 36-5 in his pitching career. He also received the Gary and Sandy Nyhus Leadership Award and was selected at a utility spot on the 16-player Super Team, which is comprised of the top players from all four classes. This year, Sears went 8-2 with a 1.17 ERA and batted .454 with 46 RBIs.

Sears was joined on the Super Team by senior teammate Luke Schaben, who was selected at second base after batting .384 with 12 doubles and 41 RBIs.

Five others made the first team in their respective classes: Sioux City East senior catcher Alec Patino in 4-A; Sioux City Heelan senior pitcher Brant Hogue and senior second baseman Mike Pithan in 3-A; Missouri Valley senior catcher Connor Lange in 2-A; and Council Bluffs St. Albert sophomore utility player Cy Patterson in 1-A.

Eight others from WI earned second-team honors: Sioux City East senior outfielder Colton DeRocher in 4-A; Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior pitcher Daniel Wright and junior catcher Spencer Kleene, along with Heelan junior shortstop Jared Sitzmann and Harlan junior utility man Connor Bruck in 3-A; Underwood sophomore third baseman Blake Hall and Treynor senior outfielder Kyle Christensen in 2-A; and Council Bluffs St. Albert junior outfielder Lance Wright in 1-A.

The other captains are Johnston’s Peyton Williams in 4-A, North Linn’s Jake Hilmer in 2-A and Mason City Newman’s Josh Fitzgerald in 1-A. Williams was named the overall state player of the year.

IHSBCA All-State Teams

SUPER TEAM

P: Marcus Morgan, So., Iowa City West; Ty Langenberg, Jr., Urbandale; Rick Atkins, Sr., Marion. C: Cade Moss, Sr., Johnston; Calvin Harris, Jr., Western Dubuque. 1B: Peyton Williams, Sr., Johnston. 2B: Luke Schaben, Sr., Harlan. SS: Jake Hilmer, Sr., North Linn. 3B: Evan Paulus, Sr., Mason City Newman. OF: Josh Fitzgerald, Sr., Mason City Newman; Brook Heinen, Sr., Urbandale; Andrew Nord, Sr., Johnston; Colten Perkins, Sr., North Polk. UT: Brett Sears, Sr., Harlan; Nick Gottilla, Sr., Davenport Assumption; Colin McCrabb, Sr., Wilton.

CLASS 4-A

First Team

P: Wade Canaday, Sr., Marshalltown; Jacob Tobey, Sr., Johnston; Grayson Drezek, Jr., North Scott. C: Ryan Cooper, Sr., Iowa City West; Alec Patino, Jr., Sioux City East. 1B: Kip Cullinan, Sr., Urbandale. 2B: Peyton Lindmark, Sr., Pleasant Valley. SS: Bryce Crabb, Sr., DM East. 3B: Alex Pentergast, Jr., DM Roosevelt. OF: Logan Gluba, Sr., Davenport West; Evan Martin, Jr., Southeast Polk; Nathan Steenblock, Sr., WDM Dowling; Joe Simpson, So., Clinton. UT: Jason Strunk, Sr., Iowa City West; Alec Nigut, Jr., DM Roosevelt; Sam Goodman, Sr., Western Dubuque.

Second Team

P: Jon Cross, Sr., CR Jefferson; Jack Matthaidess, Jr., North Scott; Jackson Wentworth, So., Waukee. C: Ryan Vermeer, Jr., Ankeny Centennial; Casey Sole, Sr., Cedar Falls. 1B: Drew Logel, Sr., Muscatine. 2B: Carson Schau, Sr., Waukee. SS: Sam Link, Sr., Dubuque Senior. 3B: Joseph Harris, Jr., Marshalltown. OF: Nolan Frey, Jr., Iowa City Liberty; Lincoln Riley, Sr., CR Washington; Desean Giboo, Sr., DM East; Colton DeRocher, Sr., Sioux City East. UT: Jack Young, Jr., Pleasant Valley; Gehrig Christensen, So., Urbandale; Adam Schneider, Sr., Southeast Polk. 

CLASS 3-A

First Team

P: Bryson Bastian, Sr., CR Xavier; Lucas Bixby, Sr., Central DeWitt; Brant Hogue, Jr., Sioux City Heelan. C: Garrett Ries, Sr., CR Xavier; Garrett Finley, Sr., Central DeWitt. 1B: Austin Simpson, Sr., Fairfield. 2B: Mike Pithan, Sr., Sioux City Heelan. SS: Devin Hurdle, Sr., Central DeWitt. 3B: Kyle Moeder, Sr., CR Xavier. OF: Brady Kauzlarich, So., Centerville; Bret Price, Sr., Boone; Nate Schlichting, Jr., Davenport Assumption; Nile Foss, Jr., Carlisle. UT: Jayden Gibson, Sr., Grinnell; Casey Young, Jr., Winterset; Jeff Lamb, Sr., North Polk.

Second Team

P: Logan Smith, Jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Brandon Schlichting, Sr., Davenport Assumption; Daniel Wright, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton. C: Spencer Kleene, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Kade Reinhertson, Jr., Ballard. 1B: Isaiah Henrichs, Sr., Carlisle. 2B: Connor Havlovic, Sr., Waverly-Shell Rock. SS: Jared Sitzmann, Jr., Sioux City Heelan. 3B: McCain Oden, Jr., Centerville. OF: Gage Frank, So., Marion; Isaac Boley, Jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Tyler Miller, Jr., Oskaloosa; Gabe Thomas, Sr., Pella. UT: Connor Bruck, Jr., Harlan; Jack Luster, Sr., Ballard; Merrick Mathews, So., Centerville. 

CLASS 2-A

First Team

P: Jared Townsend, Sr., Wilton; Hunter Dekkers, Jr., West Sioux; Will Dembski, Sr., Pella Christian. C: Connor Lange, Sr., Missouri Valley; Brady Lukavsky, Sr., West Branch. 1B: Brock Farley, Sr., Denver. 2B: Chantz Stevens, Sr., Wilton. SS: Reece Jamison, Jr., Woodward-Granger. 3B: Trevor Boge, Sr., North Linn. OF: Owen Grover, Sr., Dyersville Beckman; David Seber, Sr., North Linn; Kaden Davis, So., West Marshall; Kayden Kruse, Sr., Ogden. UT: Reece Beuter, Jr., Dike-New Hartford; Anthony Potthoff, Jr., Van Meter; Christian Davidson, So., Pocahontas Area. 

Second Team

P: Steven Nicolay, Sr., Oelwein; Brett Shelton, Sr., DM Christian; Carter Petsche, Sr., Dyersville Beckman. C: Blake Beller, Sr., Hinton; Riley Reed, Sr., Cascade. 1B: Brett Berg, Jr., Van Meter. 2B: Grant Fouch, Sr., Pleasantville. SS: Logan McCoy, Jr., Alta-Aurelia. 3B: Blake Hall, So., Underwood. OF: Kyle Christensen, Sr., Treynor; Hunter Pesek, Jr., New Hampton; Zach Osborn, Sr., Mediapolis; Karson Cantrell, Sr., Louisa-Muscatine. UT: Jace Davidson, Sr., Pocahontas Area; Trevor Slayton, Sr., Davis County; Alex Bice, Jr., Woodward-Granger.

CLASS 1-A

First Team

P: Keaton Parker, Sr., Alburnett; Collin Kramer, Sr., Saint Ansgar; Blaine Harpeneau, So., Remsen St. Mary’s. C: Skyler Waldschmitt, Jr., Remsen St. Mary’s; Colby Page, Sr., Southeast Warren. 1B: Reed Stallman, So., Alburnett. 2B: Bryce Hall, Jr., Southeast Warren. SS: Tanner Bainbridge, Sr., Pekin. 3B: Cole Cassady, Jr., Martensdale-St. Marys. OF: Caleb Comstock, Sr., Pekin; Dean Shaull, Sr., HLV; Kendall Becker, Sr., Don Bosco; Carson Elbert, So., Martensdale-St. Marys. UT: Caleb Banowetz, Jr., Calamus-Wheatland; Cael Frost, So., Don Bosco; Cy Patterson, So., CB St. Albert

Second Team

P: Brody Wolf, Jr., HLV; Tyler Tscherter, Jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Isaac Gavin, Jr., Martensdale-St. Marys. C: Connor Franzen, Sr., Wapsie Valley; Max Burt, 8th, Mason City Newman. 1B: Austin Degen, Sr., Ridge View. 2B: Jack McGuire, Sr., Mason City Newman. SS: Josh Walleser, Sr., Kee. 3B: Spencer Schorg, Jr., Remsen St. Mary’s. OF: Hunter Rickels, Sr., Calamus-Wheatland; Dylan Fry, Sr., Belle Plaine; Damon Schmid, Fr., Kingsley-Pierson; Lance Wright, Jr., CB St. Albert. UT: Bryce Schares, Sr., Don Bosco; Trevor Sauerbrei, So., Wapsie Valley; Kaleb Bauer, Sr., Southeast Warren.

