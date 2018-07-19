Thirteen players from western Iowa will play in the 46th annual Iowa Shrine Bowl football game Saturday.

The high school all-star game will be 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Area players named to the South team are Dane Theobald of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Matt Fagan of Council Bluffs St. Albert, Ben Sorenson of Tri-Center, Nick Foss of Harlan, Dillon Wiser of Glenwood, AJ Sieh of AHSTW, Miles Rupiper of Carroll Kuemper, Dillion Rocha of Stanton and Sam Donaldson of Lenox. Lenox coach Matt Malausky will be an assistant for the South.

North includes Sam Hildahl of Sioux City East, Chase Devitt of OA-BCIG, Colby Klingensmith of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Kolten Nelson of MVAOCOU.

South’s coach is Urbandale’s Sam Anderson, and West Delaware Manchester’s Doug Winkowitsch will coach the North.

The North squad has won the past two games, while the South won the five years prior.

The players are nominated by coaches and media.

