Iowa baseball: Tri-Center's season ends with uncharacteristic mistakes against Mason City Newman

DES MOINES — Let’s be clear: Mason City Newman absolutely had something to do with it.
The Knights are into the state semifinals for the 11th straight season for a reason. They can compete with any team in any class.
But Tri-Center stumbled out of the gate and didn’t register the type of competitive effort it is accustomed to.
Top-rated and top-seeded Mason City Newman raced to an eight-run lead after two innings and coasted to a 10-0, five-inning victory over the Trojans on Friday in a Class 1-A state baseball first round at Principal Park.
“That hurts the most,” Tri-Center coach Max Kozeal said. “These guys have played really good baseball, and really fundamental baseball, for quite a long time. We just wanted people to see that they’re a good fundamental team, and it didn’t happen today.
“But you can’t take away what they’ve done the last couple years, the way they’ve played and how hard they’ve worked at it.”
Making its second state appearance in three years following a 29-year absence, ninth-rated and eighth-seeded Tri-Center finished the season 21-3. Newman (38-1) will meet sixth-rated, fourth-seeded Martensdale-St. Marys (37-6) in a Thursday semifinal. A crowd of 1,111 attended the first two-game session of the eight-day event.
After an encouraging start, the Western Iowa Conference regular-season and tournament champions were left shell-shocked with the way they ended the top of the first inning.
Kaleb Harrison and Jackson Nelson worked walks to put two on with one out. Trevor Carlson rolled one between third and short. Third baseman Evan Paulus made a difficult pickup and fired to second for the second out. Josh Thilges relayed the ball to first, but Carlson beat it comfortably. However, he thought he had been called out and headed for the dugout. He was called out for being out of the baseline, ending the inning.
That was far from the Trojans’ only early mistake. They made three of their four errors in the first two innings and also balked, allowing the Knights to go up 8-0 after two with only four hits.
“I was in shock there a little bit, just because I didn’t expect that from these guys,” Kozeal said. “They’ve played so well. Coming down here, they were confident.”
Newman coach Alex Bohl said his team reacted well to the unusual start.
“Without that fluke play, who knows what happens?” he said. “They score a run, and it’s a completely different ballgame.”
“Any sport you talk about, those plays right there are momentum-changing plays. If they go in one team’s favor, it can make a huge difference. We were fortunate enough to take it today and build off of it and run with it.”
The Knights made Harrison throw 29 pitches in the first inning and then chased him in the second. Nelson entered in a tough spot and performed admirably, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief. But it was far from enough to reverse the outcome.
“I knew it was going to be tough to win, but I was going to give them everything I’ve got,” Nelson said. “I don’t feel like I was 100 percent today, but I competed.”
Senior Caden Kratz fired an abbreviated one-hit shutout for the Knights, striking out six and walking two. Junior Kyle Siebels provided Tri-Center’s only hit, lining a single to left with one out in the fifth.The Trojans forced themselves to see the big picture after the game.
“They won the district championship three times in a row,” Kozeal said. “They broke Treynor’s (10-) year streak of their regular-season conference (titles). Just a lot of really, really good things that they’ve done.”The Trojans went undefeated through their JV schedule and appear to have a bright future.
“These young kids were a lot more advanced than I was at that age,” Nelson said. “They’ve got a really, really bright future.”
Tri-Center graduates five seniors: Harrison, Nelson, Dan Kenealy, Pete Turner and Brandan Ryan. Harrison, Nelson and Kenealy were on the varsity as eighth-graders when they went 8-20.
“It’s kind of like graduation day,” Kozeal said. “It’s my least favorite day of the year. I hate it. This is our graduation day for those guys from baseball. But I feel very good because we’re turning them loose, and they’re going to be real successful men. That makes me feel really, really good.”
