DES MOINES — Coaches have been raving this week about the quality of the Class 1-A state baseball field.
Council Bluffs St. Albert and Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday gave performances befitting of that praise.
The small-school powers went at each other for nearly two hours, and Brooks Trom scored on Brady Gavin’s bases-loaded chopper in the bottom of the seventh inning to give fourth-seeded Martensdale-St. Marys a 3-2 first-round win over the fifth-seeded Falcons at Principal Park.
“I have had a great respect for Council Bluffs St. Albert for the last three years, just knowing what they put together,’’ Martensdale coach Jon Fitzpatrick said. “They hadn’t quite got over that hump, but they are a really, really good team. We knew that we had our hands full.’’
The sixth-rated Blue Devils (37-6) advanced to the semifinals for the sixth time in nine years and will meet top-rated and top-seeded Mason City Newman (38-1) on Thursday.
“It’s the best field in the nine years I’ve been a part of Martensdale-St. Marys’ program,’’ Fitzpatrick said.
Seventh-rated St. Albert, making its 10th state appearance and first since 2011, finishes the season 31-10.
St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said his pitching combination of Garret Reisz and Jake Hubbard did a commendable job, holding a Blue Devil offense averaging 9.5 runs per game to three.
In the end, however, the Falcons couldn’t manufacture enough offense against the 6-foot-8 Gavin (7-1), who allowed five hits while striking out nine and walking four.
“That was a really good pitcher,’’ Patterson said. “He was around the zone. We struggled a little bit. We didn’t adjust like we should have. But that’s how it goes. Somebody’s gotta lose. They put more pressure on us at the end.’’
St. Albert took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Lance Wright pounded a leadoff double off the left-field fence, and Reisz was intentionally walked. They moved to second and third after an errant pickoff attempt.
Hubbard came through with a well-placed bunt on a suicide squeeze, scoring Wright for the game’s first run. Alan Powers-Wettestad then sliced an RBI single down the right-field line to make it 2-0.
The Blue Devils cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning and tied it an inning later when Gavin launched his 18th double to center field.
Hubbard replaced Reisz in the sixth. With Allsup in scoring position after a double, Hubbard notched consecutive strikeouts to keep the game tied.
The Falcons went down in order in the top of the seventh, and the Blue Devils quickly went to work. Freshman No. 9 batter Troy Holt singled and Cassady was hit by a pitch. Jack Franey walked on a 3-2 pitch to bring up Gavin with the bases loaded and nobody out.
“Once it was the bottom of the seventh, I admit some jitters came into me,’’ Hubbard said.Hubbard fielded a high chopper from Gavin in front of the mound. He tossed it to Carson Kress at home, but the throw was a bit too hard. Kress tried to reach down and catch it, but it got away, allowing Trom to score.
“I knew that ball was going to have a ton of backspin, so I got it with my glove,’’ he said. “That slowed me down.’’
He appeared to have just enough time to toss it softly to Carson Kress at home for the forceout. But that’s easy to say when you’re watching the play and not in the middle of it, with your high school career on the line.
“I did think about underhanding it, but that dude at third base was cooking, so I kind of tried to get a little oomph,’’ Hubbard said.
He admitted he threw it a bit too hard. Kress tried to reach down and catch it, but it handcuffed him and got away, allowing Trom to score and send the Blue Devils to the semifinals.
Martensdale intentionally walked Reisz all three times. He entered with a .504 average, 15 homers and 61 RBIs.
“I feel like he’s one of the best players in the state, regardless of class,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “There’s a reason we pitched around him and flat-out put him on today. He’s an elite talent.’’St. Albert turned a pair of inning-ending double plays to stay in contention. Patterson couldn’t find too much fault with his club, given the stage and the quality of the opponent.
“They had a good season,’’ he said. “They fixed some things. I thought they played really well.’’
CB St. Albert (31-10).................000 200 0—2 5 0
Martensdale-St. Marys (37-6)......000 110 1—3 8 1
W: Brady Gavin (7-1). L: Jake Hubbard (6-1). 2B: SA, Lance Wright; M, Brady Gavin, Kolton Fisk, Aaron Allsup.
